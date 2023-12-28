Bus

New lineViry-Châtillon > Corbeil-Essonnes

The Tzen 4 in pictures - October 2023

Updated on

Corbeil-Essonnes bus station

  • Redevelopment of the intersection with Rue Emile Zola and construction of underground chambers

Montagne des Glaises resort

  • Construction of the platforms (Adaptation of bus stop 402 to Tzen 4 station)
Arm Wrestling Station

  • Adaptation of the existing dedicated site to the 24-metre Tzen 4 buses
Station Place Jean Malézieux

  • Creation of the own site
Station Place de la Commune

  • Construction of the lanes of the dedicated site
Station Edge of the two parks

  • Construction of the plant's curbs

Station Jean Rostand

  • Installation of passenger shelters (Adaptation of bus stop 402 to Tzen 4 station)
Evry-Courcouronnes bus station

  • Redevelopment of the bus station tracks
Station Agora

  • Redevelopment of the bus station tracks
Station Les Miroirs

Station Jean Renoir

  • Construction of the platforms (Adaptation of bus stop 402 to Tzen 4 station)
Orme station in Martin

  • Construction of the platforms (Adaptation of bus stop 402 to Tzen 4 station)
Station Marchais Guesdon

  • Redevelopment of the pavement along the bus lanes
Ris-Orangis Bois de l'Epine bus station

  • Redevelopment of the bus station to accommodate the future Tzen 4
Station Moulin à Vent

  • Installation of passenger shelters (Adaptation of bus stop 402 to Tzen 4 station)
  • Adaptation of the existing dedicated site to the 24-metre Tzen 4 buses
  • Construction of the platforms (Adaptation of bus stop 402 to Tzen 4 station)

Albert Camus College Station

Grigny Centre bus station

New Farm Station

Station Place de la Carpe

Station La Treille

  • Installation of electric bus charging points
