[In pictures] The T Zen 5 bus in the heart of the Confluence
Publication date: December 17, 2019
The T Zen 5 bus will be integrated into the heart of the Ivry Confluences mixed development zone, serving its future housing and activities as closely as possible via three stations: Gambetta*, Gunsbourg* and Bain*.
The City of Ivry-sur-Seine and SADEV 94, the project owners of this development project, are currently creating new roads. Among them, the Ciblex lane and the Cours Sud will host the T Zen 5 bus platform.
Did you know?
On Monday 16 December, the consultation centre dedicated to the entire urban project of Ivry Confluences was inaugurated: La Miroiterie.
To find out, go to 110 boulevard Paul Vaillant-Couturier, 94200 Ivry-sur-Seine.
*Station names are tentative