[In pictures] The T Zen 5 bus in the heart of the Confluence

Publication date: December 17, 2019

The T Zen 5 bus will be integrated into the heart of the Ivry Confluences mixed development zone, serving its future housing and activities as closely as possible via three stations: Gambetta*, Gunsbourg* and Bain*.

The City of Ivry-sur-Seine and SADEV 94, the project owners of this development project, are currently creating new roads. Among them, the Ciblex lane and the Cours Sud will host the T Zen 5 bus platform.

Did you know?

On Monday 16 December, the consultation centre dedicated to the entire urban project of Ivry Confluences was inaugurated: La Miroiterie.

To find out, go to 110 boulevard Paul Vaillant-Couturier, 94200 Ivry-sur-Seine.

*Station names are tentative