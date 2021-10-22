Its qualitative developments
Continuous and safe cycling facilities
The Tzen 5 is fully in line with the promotion of active mobility. The project provides for the creation of continuous, safe and comfortable cycling facilities along almost the entire route, in conjunction with the Réseau Vélo Île-de-France (VIF), in particular on the banks of the Seine in Vitry-sur-Seine. To encourage bus-bike intermodality, most stations will be equipped with parking racks in the immediate vicinity. Users will also be able to use the Vélib' offer along the line's route.
Redesigned pedestrian paths
Improving walking is an integral part of the project. The line works will include the widening of pavements and the development of paths accessible to all, in accordance with PRM standards, the safety of pedestrian crossings at crossroads as well as clear and visible signage to guide users to connections