Continuous and safe cycling facilities

The Tzen 5 is fully in line with the promotion of active mobility. The project provides for the creation of continuous, safe and comfortable cycling facilities along almost the entire route, in conjunction with the Réseau Vélo Île-de-France (VIF), in particular on the banks of the Seine in Vitry-sur-Seine. To encourage bus-bike intermodality, most stations will be equipped with parking racks in the immediate vicinity. Users will also be able to use the Vélib' offer along the line's route.