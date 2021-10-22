Its environmental dimension

More than 250 trees will be planted along the route of the Tzen 5, forming a continuous green belt at the scale of the line. The landscaping project accompanies the entire route and is based on a diversity of vegetation – trees, shrubs, perennials and urban meadows – adapted to the neighbourhoods crossed, while ensuring overall coherence and participating in the sustainable transformation of the public space. On certain sections, particularly along the Quai Jules Guesde in Vitry-sur-Seine, vegetated valleys will collect and infiltrate rainwater. These plantings and landscaping will help fight against heat islands, strengthen biodiversity and embellish the living environment of local residents.