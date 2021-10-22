Its environmental dimension
Faciliter les alternatives à la voiture
The primary purpose of the Tzen 5 is to offer a reliable alternative to the private car. By offering an efficient service - dedicated site, high frequency, easier connections, quality rolling stock - and by improving cycle and pedestrian paths, the project aims to encourage a "modal shift" towards public transport and active modes.
A 100% electric fleet
The Tzen 5 will be operated with 100% electric, quiet and zero-emission buses. As soon as it opens, the line will be equipped with 18-metre buses. As ridership increases, driven by the transformation of the districts served, 24-metre bi-articulated buses will gradually be deployed on the line.
Greening and refreshing the city
More than 250 trees will be planted along the route of the Tzen 5, forming a continuous green belt at the scale of the line. The landscaping project accompanies the entire route and is based on a diversity of vegetation – trees, shrubs, perennials and urban meadows – adapted to the neighbourhoods crossed, while ensuring overall coherence and participating in the sustainable transformation of the public space. On certain sections, particularly along the Quai Jules Guesde in Vitry-sur-Seine, vegetated valleys will collect and infiltrate rainwater. These plantings and landscaping will help fight against heat islands, strengthen biodiversity and embellish the living environment of local residents.