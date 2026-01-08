A tram linked to the RER, train and bus lines of the West of Paris
With its many connections, the T13 makes it easy to travel in the west of Paris! Here is the proof:
In Saint-Germain-en-Laye, you can easily reach the T13 platforms from the RER A station in 7 minutes on foot.
In Saint-Cyr-l'Ecole, the T13 is easily accessible from the other connecting railway lines (RER C, lines N and U).
Journeys are now simplified and faster thanks to the connections between the T13 and the territory's railway lines.
- Thus, with the RER C, the Champs-de-Mars, in Paris, is now only 40 minutes from Bailly, which is 20 minutes saved compared to previous routes!
- In connection with the RER A, the T13 brings Nanterre to the University of Mareil-Marly closer in less than 30 minutes compared to almost an hour previously.
- With the T13 and the L line, La Défense is now less than 40 minutes from the town hall of Noisy-le-Roi, a saving in travel time of more than 20 minutes!
Bus lines linked to the T13
The T13 connects with more than twenty major bus lines in the Yvelines: whether it is lines 77 – Noisy-le-Roi / Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, 44 – Gare de Plaisir Grignon / Gare Routière de Versailles Chantiers - Quai J, 54 – Guyancourt / Ferme de Gally, there are now more connections and simplified journeys.
From 6 July, your bus network will be changing with the arrival of the T13 tram. For more information, you can consult the map and information brochures:
Rich in connections with the bus and rail lines of the Yvelines, the T13 is a new way to get around quickly and comfortably in the heart of the Île-de-France Mobilités network in the west of Paris!