Letter from Valérie Pécresse to Navigo subscribers

Dear Madam, Sir,

Public transport is facing an explosion in energy prices and inflation this year. Île-de-France mobilités must also assume, from 2023, significant pre-operation costs for the new lines (EOLE, Grand Paris Express, etc.) for which the State had committed to granting sustainable resources, without this commitment being kept at this stage.

At a time of ecological emergency, we have invested in public transport in the Île-de-France Region in an unprecedented way after years of underinvestment. Today, we refuse to reduce the transport offer and investments in the modernisation of the network and the renewal of trains, metros and buses.

This is why, after five years of freeze on season ticket prices, an increase in public transport fares was inevitable in 2023. My objective was to reduce this increase in fares for passengers as much as possible. I've been fighting for this for months. For you, Navigo subscribers, I have managed to contain this increase to 84.10 euros instead of 100 euros.

I would have liked to limit this increase even more, by involving businesses, in the same ticket as local authorities and passengers. Unfortunately, the government opposed it.

I am aware of the effort that I am asking of the people of the Ile-de-France region today in such a difficult period, marked on some lines by a deterioration in service linked to difficulties in recruiting drivers and social difficulties. This is why I have asked the transport operators, RATP and SNCF, to restore the transport offer to 100% and to be more attentive than ever to the quality of service and passenger information.

I have also called on all public and private employers who can do so to reimburse their employees' Navigo subscriptions at 75%, instead of 50% today, as the law now allows, in order to reduce your remaining out-of-pocket expenses.

Next year, many new metro trains will arrive on lines 14, 11 and 4; New Generation RER trains on the RER E. Production of the new RER B trains will begin. After the extensions of metro lines 4 (Bagneux) and 12 (Aubervilliers), we will complete the extension of line 11 to Rosny-sous-Bois with 5 new stations and the automation of line 4. The automation of line 13 to make it more robust will be launched. After the opening of the T13 between Saint-Cyr and Saint-Germain-en-Laye, two new tram lines will strengthen the network: the T10 between Croix de Berny and Clamart and the T12, from Massy to Évry.

Finally, Île-de-France Mobilités will improve the service for people with disabilities, with the continuation of the accessibility of the network and the reduction of Pam's fares to €2 for journeys of less than 15 km.

As you can see, the network continues to grow and we are doubling down on modernization. You can count on me to continue on this path, with the constant concern of providing you with the best quality of service.

Yours truly,

Valérie Pécresse, President of Île-de-France Mobilités