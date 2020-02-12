Tired of buying T+ tickets? Try the new Navigo Liberté + service and travel à la carte

Is it for me?

If you live or work in Île-de-France and occasionally travel with t+ tickets, then yes, Navigo Liberté + is for you!

How much does it cost me?

Each journey costs €1.49* and you benefit from free transfers between the RER or train in Paris/metro and the bus/tram (*excluding OrlyBus/RoissyBus).

Thinking of traveling more? You can load a Navigo pass for all zones (Day, Week, and Month) on the same pass at any time.

How does it work?

After subscribing to the Navigo Liberté + service, you travel by validating your Navigo pass each time you pass during your journey. You can track your consumption on navigo.fr.

Each month, your trips are counted and you are charged the following month for the total amount of your trips. If you don't travel, you don't pay anything!

Please note: the contract can be cancelled at any time and free of charge.