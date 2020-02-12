Tired of buying T+ tickets? Try the new Navigo Liberté + service and travel à la carte
Published on
Île-de-France Mobilités is continuing its approach to modernising transport tickets and is expanding with a new NAVIGO LIBERTE + service offering allowing Ile-de-France residents to travel in complete freedom, with a classic Navigo pass.
Navigo Liberté+
Validate before, pay after.
With Navigo Liberté+, skip the queues at the ticket machines and pay for your journeys by direct debit the following month.
- No need to anticipate your purchases
- Connections included
- Payment for your journeys the following
- Personalized Pass
What is Navigo Liberté +?
It is a service that allows you to travel freely on the network (except RER/trains outside Paris) without having to buy your ticket in advance! No more queues: you subscribe to the service, you travel and that's it!
You can travel on the following perimeter:
- The metro
- The RER/train in Paris (zone 1)
- Buses (except some Noctilien lines and "long-distance" bus lines)
- The Orlybus and Roissybus lines (except Orlyval)
- Tram and Tzen (except Tram Express 11)
- The Montmartre funicular.
Is it for me?
If you live or work in Île-de-France and occasionally travel with t+ tickets, then yes, Navigo Liberté + is for you!
How much does it cost me?
Each journey costs €1.49* and you benefit from free transfers between the RER or train in Paris/metro and the bus/tram (*excluding OrlyBus/RoissyBus).
Thinking of traveling more? You can load a Navigo pass for all zones (Day, Week, and Month) on the same pass at any time.
How does it work?
After subscribing to the Navigo Liberté + service, you travel by validating your Navigo pass each time you pass during your journey. You can track your consumption on navigo.fr.
Each month, your trips are counted and you are charged the following month for the total amount of your trips. If you don't travel, you don't pay anything!
Please note: the contract can be cancelled at any time and free of charge.