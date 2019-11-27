me-deplacer.iledefrance-mobilites.fr

Edition

The "me-move" website and the "Île-de-France Mobilités" mobile application, as well as all its sub-domains and sections, is a service of Ile-de-France Mobilités.

Director of publication: Laurent Probst, Managing Director

Editorial manager: Xavier GUEPET, Director of Communications

Contact Île-de-France Mobilités

39 bis-41 rue de Châteaudun

75009 Paris

Phone : 01 47 53 28 00

Mail: [email protected]

Accommodation

Microsoft France

39 President Roosevelt's Wharf

92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux

8651 Elancourt Cedex

Phone : 09 70 01 90 90

Media Development and Integration

The "get around" website was developed by Capgemini (www.capgemini.com)

The "Île-de-France Mobilités" mobile application was developed by the companies Instant System (www.instant-system.com) Capgemini (www.capgemini.com)

Design and ergonomics

The general ergonomics of the Site have been designed by the company Klee Group (www.kleegroup.com)

Route Planner

The Site is based on NAViTiA technology for the calculation of routes, the calculation of the price of the journey, timetables and nearby transport, developed by the company Kisio Digital (www.canaltp.fr)

Real-time data

The Site disseminates the information communicated in real time by each of the Île-de-France transport operators on the lines they operate. This information concerns waiting times for the next trains, RER, metros and trams (source: RATP and SNCF) as well as messages of planned or unexpected disruptions occurring on the transport network (source: OPTILE, RATP and SNCF).

Bike data

The Site disseminates the bicycle travel solutions provided by the Géovélo (www.geovelo.fr) service of the company La Compagnie des Mobilités. It is based on Open Data on the availability of self-service bicycles from JC Decaux (https://developer.jcdecaux.com), as well as on algorithms for predicting future availability, designed by the company Qucit (http://www.qucit.com/).

Maps

The schematic plans of the transport networks were designed by the company Latitude Cartagena (www.latitude-cartagene.com).

The maps of the neighbourhood plans were designed by Île-de-France Mobilités. They are based on IGN (www.ign.fr), IAU (www.iau-idf.fr/), APUR (www.apur.org) and IDFM data.

Access to the emergency number 3117

31177 (SMS) or 3117 (call) is the alert number accessible 24/7 on the entire French rail network and on the RATP rail network to report a dangerous situation of which you are a victim or witness. The "Île-de-France Mobilités" mobile application allows you to access this alert service using the "3117" button available on the home screen.

In the event of an incident or risk, the Alerte 3117 mobile application allows instant contact with the competent transport operators, holders of a professional card issued by the National Council for Private Security Activities (CNAPS).

This alert number and this mobile application are managed by the SNCF. For more information and in particular concerning the collection of geolocation and personal data, click on the link www.sncf.com/fr/services/securite/31-17

Île-de-France Mobilités is not responsible for this service and does not collect any personal data.

Use of the "Île-de-France Mobilités" mobile application

In order to be able to download and use the mobile application, Île-de-France Mobilités must access the following data:

Identity

Île-de-France Mobilités must access the phone's unique identifier, which is necessary for sending and receiving notifications concerning traffic information alerts.

Position

Île-de-France Mobilités must access the geolocated position of your phone and thus use the user's position as a starting point for the route search and for the module around me.

Photos/Multimedia/Files

Île-de-France Mobilités must access the photo/multimedia/file directories to allow the download of pdfs of the event pages and to store the images of the schematic plan (available offline). The items are stored in a directory specific to the Île-de-France Mobilités Mobile Application.

Île-de-France mobilités Connect

The Site is based on an Île-de-France mobilités Connect technical authentication brick that stores the customer's authentication and personal data, developed and hosted by Capgemini (www.capgemini.com). This authentication brick offers public transport users in the Ile-de-France region a unique identifier to access all the services deployed by Île-de-France Mobilités. This service is developed and hosted by Capgemini.

After-sales service orchestrator

The Site is based on a technical component that distributes after-sales service requests to the corresponding operators, developed and hosted by Worldline (www.worldline.com)

The Île-de-France Mobilités Mobile Application is based on a technical component that distributes after-sales service requests to the corresponding operators, developed and hosted by Worldline (www.worldline.com)

Mobile App Description

The Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application is an application of Ile-de-France Mobilités that allows you to prepare your trips in Ile-de-France thanks to the functions of:

Searching for routes

Public transport timetable

Traffic News

Consulting plans

Search for mobility services near you

To access and use the Île-de-France Mobilités Mobile App, you must download it from the AppStore and Google Play platforms.

The Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application has been developed for mobile phones on an Apple IOS and Android operating system.

The Use of the Mobile Application signifies the express agreement of the User to the application of this clause, as well as to these General Terms and Conditions.

Île-de-France Mobilités reserves the right to modify these general terms and conditions at any time and undertakes to inform Users within a reasonable period of time.

Access to the website and mobile application

Access to the Site and the mobile application and its use are reserved for strictly personal use. You agree not to use this Site and this mobile application and the information or data contained therein for commercial, political, advertising or any form of commercial solicitation and in particular the sending of unsolicited emails.

Availability of the Site and the mobile application

The Website and the mobile application are accessible 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, except in cases of force majeure or events beyond the control of Île-de-France Mobilités. However, an interruption due to technical maintenance necessary for the proper functioning of the Site and related equipment, or for any other reason, may be decided by Ile-de-France Mobilités.

Protection of personal data

From the Site or the mobile application, Île-de-France Mobilités, in its capacity as data controller, may collect and process information that identifies you (for example: your name, your personal contact details, your IP address). This information is hereinafter referred to as "Personal Data" or "Data".

Data protection is essential to build a relationship of trust. To this end, Île-de-France Mobilités constantly ensures compliance with the legal rules — the General Data Protection Regulation 2016/679 of 27 April 2016 and the Data Protection Act 78-17 of 6 January 1978 as amended — on the protection of Personal Data and intends to ensure responsible governance of its IT files as well as the greatest transparency on the Data processing it operates. In this ticket, Île-de-France Mobilités has appointed a Personal Data Protection Officer (or DPO). It ensures that the processing of Personal Data implemented by Île-de-France Mobilités complies with the applicable regulations.

This information notice explains why Île-de-France Mobilités may collect your Data, how your Data will be used and protected, how long it will be kept and the rights you have.

Who are the people whose Data is collected?

Visitors to the Website and the mobile application managed by Île-de-France Mobilités.

What data does Île-de-France Mobilités use and where does it come from?

Only identification, contact, connection, position and access data to multimedia/photos will be collected by Île-de-France Mobilités as part of the services offered on the sites managed by Île-de-France Mobilités as well as the Île-de-France Mobilités mobile application. All Data collected will be provided by site visitors and users of the mobile application.

For what purposes and on what grounds is your Data collected and used?

Contact form

By filling in our contact forms on the website and the mobile application, you consent to Île-de-France Mobilités collecting and processing your Data in order to be able to identify you and respond to your request.

Subscribing to Vianavigo alerts (emails, text messages and mobile app notifications)

By subscribing to our alerts, you consent to receive information related to Vianavigo by email, text message or mobile notifications. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking on the links or action buttons provided for this purpose from your personal space on the website or from your favourites on the mobile application.

Cookies and other trackers

A "cookie" is a piece of information, usually small and identified by a name, that can be transmitted to your browser by a website to which you connect. Your web browser will keep it for a certain amount of time, and will send it back to the web server every time you reconnect to it. Cookies have multiple uses: they can be used to memorize your customer ID with a merchant site, the current contents of your shopping cart, an identifier to track your browsing for statistical or advertising purposes, etc.

Cookies and audience measurement trackers

In order to adapt the site to the requests of its visitors, we measure the number of visits, the number of pages viewed as well as the activity of visitors on the site and their frequency of return. This data collected is anonymised. The data generated by the cookies is transmitted and stored by the audience measurement provider. The audience measurement provider may communicate this data to third parties in the event of a legal obligation or when these third parties process this data on their behalf.

Our cookies and trackers:

Matomo (on the site): used for the collection of statistics.

Contentsquare (on mobile): led by the company Converteo

Third-party cookies to improve the interactivity of the site

Île-de-France Mobilités' websites rely on certain services offered by third-party websites. These include:

Share buttons (twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn)

Lists of tweets (Twitter)

Videos broadcast on the site (youtube, dailymotion)

These features use third-party cookies directly placed by these services.

Who has access to your Data?

Île-de-France Mobilités takes all necessary measures to guarantee the security of the Data it has collected but also its confidentiality, i.e. to ensure that only authorised persons access it.

Only persons authorised by virtue of their activities within the competent services of Île-de-France Mobilités, in charge of the corresponding processing, have access to your Data within the limits of their authorisations.

Similarly, our service providers may have access to your Data as necessary and in a secure manner in the context of the performance of their service.

Certain authorities will also be provided with your Data, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

How long is your Data stored?

Your Data is kept according to the legal deadlines in force.

What are your rights over your Data?

Within the limits and conditions permitted by the regulations in force, you may:

Access all of your Data;

Rectify, update and delete your Data, subject to legitimate reasons;

Object to the processing of your Data for legitimate reasons and to the processing of your Data for prospecting purposes without any reason;

Request the portability of your Data, for processing based on your consent or on the performance of a contract entered into or to be concluded;

Request a limitation of the processing we carry out in relation to your Data;

Withdraw your consent at any time (for any processing subject to your consent);

Withdraw your consent at any time (for any processing subject to your consent);

at any time (for any processing subject to your consent); Lodge a complaint with a competent supervisory authority, i.e. that of the country of the European Economic Area in which your habitual residence is located, or your place of work or the place where the alleged violation of the regulations would have been committed (in France, the CNIL).

In addition, you have the option of providing us with instructions relating to the retention, deletion and communication of your Data after your death, which instructions may also be registered with a "certified digital trusted third party". These directives may designate a person responsible for their implementation. Otherwise, your heirs will be designated.

How to exercise your rights?

To exercise your rights, please contact our Data Protection Officer by e-mail or post, indicating your surname, first name, contact details and providing a copy of your identity document.

Data Protection Officer

Postal address: Île-de-France Mobilités, 41 rue de Châteaudun, 75009 Paris

Email: [email protected]

Intellectual property rights

All texts, graphics, designs, icons, photographs, plans, logos, videos, sounds, trademarks, texts (...) and more generally all the elements making up the Site and the Site itself are protected by the laws in force under the ticket of intellectual property.

Île-de-France Mobilités is the holder of these rights or has acquired the necessary rights to operate them.

All of these elements making up the Website and the Website itself may not be represented or reproduced, in whole or in part, on any medium whatsoever, without the express prior written authorisation of Île-de-France Mobilités.

Failure to comply with this obligation constitutes an act of counterfeiting that may incur the civil or criminal liability of its perpetrator. Île-de-France Mobilités reserves the right to take legal action against any person who has committed acts of counterfeiting.

The trademarks and logos reproduced on the Site, and in particular the Île-de-France Mobilités, Navigo and Vianavigo trademarks and logos, are registered trademarks. Any total or partial reproduction of these trademarks and/or logos, alone or in combination, on any medium whatsoever, without the prior written authorization of IDFM is prohibited.

Thus, for any use, request for reproduction, representation, adaptation of elements contained in the Site, not expressly authorized, please contact us via the form located in the Contact section.

Responsibilities

This Site and the data appearing on this Site are provided for ticket information purposes only, they are non-contractual and cannot engage the responsibility of Île-de-France Mobilités.

Information on timetables, routes and traffic has been provided to Île-de-France Mobilités by the carriers Ile-de-France, Géovélo, Qucit and Jc Decaux.

Île-de-France Mobilités cannot be held responsible for errors due to erroneous information from: carriers, Géovélo, Qucit, and JC Decaux, in particular the timetables of the transport lines communicated to Île-de-France Mobilités which turn out to be inaccurate.

Consequently, Île-de-France Mobilités cannot guarantee the accuracy of the data provided on the date mentioned.

Île-de-France Mobilités regularly updates the Website, according to the timetable changes communicated to it by the carriers. However, it may take some time for the Site to be updated after the new schedules have been effectively applied; this period depends on the date of communication of the new schedules as well as the incompressible time between updates to the Site (weekly update).

Île-de-France Mobilités also reserves the right, at any time and without notice, to make improvements and/or modifications to the Site.

Île-de-France Mobilités cannot be held liable:

For damages of any kind, direct or indirect, resulting from the use of the Site and in particular any operating loss, financial or commercial loss, loss of programs and/or data, in particular in the information system of the Site User;

For damages of any kind, direct or indirect, resulting from the content and/or use of websites linked to the Website or to which Users may have access via the Website and which are not Île-de-France Mobilités websites;

In the event of malfunctions attributable to third-party software, whether or not it is incorporated into or implemented from the Site;

In the event of total or partial impossibility of accessing the Site and its contents;

In the event of omissions and/or errors that may be contained on the Site.

Any decision that may be taken by a User in view of the data contained on the Site will be the exclusive responsibility of that person.

The timetables indicated on this Website do not take into account any disruptions that may occur, for any reason whatsoever, on the public transport network of the Ile-de-France region. Île-de-France Mobilités declines all responsibility in this regard.

Users

The User of this Site is liable for damages of any kind, material or immaterial, direct or indirect, caused to any third party, including Île-de-France Mobilités, as a result of the unlawful use or exploitation of the Site itself and/or one of its elements, regardless of the cause and place of occurrence of such damage, and guarantees Île-de-France Mobilités against the consequences of any claims or actions to which it may, as a result, be subject.

The User of the Website waives any recourse against him/her in the event of legal proceedings brought by a third party against him/her as a result of the unlawful use and/or exploitation of the Website.

Hyperlinks

Île-de-France Mobilités authorises any website or any medium to set up a hypertext link to the home page of its Website, with the exception of those disseminating content of a controversial, pornographic, xenophobic nature, contrary to decency or morality.

The link must clearly indicate the nature of the content and the exact address of the page.

Any use of links to the Site for commercial and advertising purposes is prohibited.

Île-de-France Mobilités reserves the right to hold any author of a hyperlink liable who:

has not requested the prior authorisation of Île-de-France Mobilités or has overridden the refusal expressed by the latter, for the establishment of a link pointing to a page other than the home page of the Website,

Has not respected the intellectual property rights relating to the elements of the Site;

Failed to clearly identify the nature of the content and the exact address of the page (source and target) in order to avoid any confusion in the minds of Internet users.

Any information accessible via one of the hypertext links to other sites or other Internet sources is not under the control of Île-de-France Mobilités, which declines all responsibility for their content or services available on or from these sites or external sources.

Governing Law

These general terms and conditions, the Site and the mobile application, as well as the content of the Site and the mobile application, and any consequences of its use or its availability or unavailability are governed by French law. The use of the Site and the mobile application signifies the User's express agreement to the application of this clause.