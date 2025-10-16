1. Medals of work

The benefits linked to the medals (gratuity, days off) are maintained during the transition period, by virtue of the survival of the agreements. The transfer does not affect the date of awarding of the medal.

2. DOM-TOM leave

The DOM-TOM benefits are maintained during the transition period, either with regard to the CCNTU (right of deferral and travel time) or by virtue of the survival of the agreements (compensation of travel expenses).

3. The CET

The CET days will be transferred to the buyer under the contract provided for by IDFM. The current terms of the CET survive as long as they are not called into question by a new agreement (except for provisions specific to the RATP such as the PEE/PERCO gateway).

4. SFT

The SFT advantage is not maintained with regard to the survival of the texts (statutory provisions) but the monthly SFT is included in the remuneration guarantee.

5. The allocation of rollovers and the exchange exchange

The allocation of rollovers and the current terms of the exchange of services are maintained during the transition period by virtue of the survival of the agreements.