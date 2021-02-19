Competitive bidding for the operation of railway lines
To offer a better service throughout the transport network, Île-de-France Mobilités is preparing to open up the operation of the lines out to competition. On this page, you will find all the documents relating to the competitive bidding process for the operation of railway lines.
Presentation of the allotment scenario and the timetable for the opening up of the Transilien lines to competition
|Affected lines or bundles of lines (Basic scenario)
|Provisional start of the tender procedure (ACPA publication)
|Designation of the operator
|First circulation after a call for tenders from the new operator
|A batch of tram-train lines T4, T11 and the Esbly-Crécy branch
|Mid-2021
|Mid-2023
|Dec 2024 (SA 2025)
|Lot T12 and T13
|Mid 2022
|Early 2024
|June 2025 (SA 2025)
|Line L
|Early 2023
|2024
|Dec 2025 (SA 2026)
|Line J
|Early 2024
|2025
|Dec 2026 (SA 2027)
|Line N
|Early 2024
|2025
|Dec 2026 (SA 2027)
|Line R
|Early 2025
|2026
|Dec 2027 (SA 2028)
|Lot Line P and RER E
|Early 2026 or 2027
|2027 or 2028
|Dec. 2028 (SA 2029) or Dec. 2029 (SA 2030)
|A batch of lines H and K
|Early 2026
|2027
|Dec 2028 (SA 2029)
|A lot of lines N and U (renewal of line N and consolidation with line U)
|Early 2028
|2029
|Dec 2030 (SA 2031)
|RER D
|Early 2030
|2031
|Dec 2032 (SA 2033)
|RER C
|Early 2031
|2032
|Dec 2033 (SA 2034)
Documents relating to the competitive tendering of railway lines
Lot 2 - Transilien (TN)
Public service contract for the operation of regional passenger rail services and part of the infrastructure management, on tram-train lines T12 and T13
Lot J - Transilien (TN)
Notice of consultation for exchanges within the meaning of Article R.2111-1 of the Public Procurement Code.
Coordination of the competitive bidding procedure for the operation of the rail service of Line J of the Transilien with the completion of works on the Val Notre-Dame maintenance and storage site.
Lot L - Transilien (TN)
Public service contract for the operation of passenger rail services on line L
Block of lines R, H, K and RER D – Market sounding
Notice of consultation for the organization of a market sounding.
Purpose: Organisation of the allotment for the block of lines R, H, K and RER D.