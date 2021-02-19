Competitive bidding for the operation of railway lines

To offer a better service throughout the transport network, Île-de-France Mobilités is preparing to open up the operation of the lines out to competition. On this page, you will find all the documents relating to the competitive bidding process for the operation of railway lines.

Presentation of the allotment scenario and the timetable for the opening up of the Transilien lines to competition

Affected lines or bundles of lines (Basic scenario)Provisional start of the tender procedure (ACPA publication)Designation of the operatorFirst circulation after a call for tenders from the new operator
A batch of tram-train lines T4, T11 and the Esbly-Crécy branchMid-2021Mid-2023Dec 2024 (SA 2025)
Lot T12 and T13Mid 2022Early 2024June 2025 (SA 2025)
Line LEarly 20232024Dec 2025 (SA 2026)
Line JEarly 20242025Dec 2026 (SA 2027)
Line NEarly 20242025Dec 2026 (SA 2027)
Line REarly 20252026Dec 2027 (SA 2028)
Lot Line P and RER EEarly 2026 or 20272027 or 2028Dec. 2028 (SA 2029) or Dec. 2029 (SA 2030)
A batch of lines H and KEarly 20262027Dec 2028 (SA 2029)
A lot of lines N and U (renewal of line N and consolidation with line U)Early 20282029Dec 2030 (SA 2031)
RER DEarly 20302031Dec 2032 (SA 2033)
RER CEarly 20312032Dec 2033 (SA 2034)

Documents relating to the competitive tendering of railway lines

Lot 2 - Transilien (TN)

Public service contract for the operation of regional passenger rail services and part of the infrastructure management, on tram-train lines T12 and T13

Lot J - Transilien (TN)

Notice of consultation for exchanges within the meaning of Article R.2111-1 of the Public Procurement Code.

Coordination of the competitive bidding procedure for the operation of the rail service of Line J of the Transilien with the completion of works on the Val Notre-Dame maintenance and storage site.

Lot L - Transilien (TN)

Public service contract for the operation of passenger rail services on line L

Block of lines R, H, K and RER D – Market sounding

Notice of consultation for the organization of a market sounding.

Purpose: Organisation of the allotment for the block of lines R, H, K and RER D.