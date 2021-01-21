Service-based mobility in Île-de-France

Île-de-France Mobilités' MaaS strategy
Law No. 2019-1428 of 24 December 2019 on the Orientation of Mobility (LOM) gave Île-de-France Mobilités a new competence to organise the development of new mobility. As such, the Ile-de-France Mobility Organising Authority (AOM) is exercising this new prerogative and has the following tickets:
- to be a player in service-based mobility by offering a MaaS digital media to passengers;
- to be the project manager of a MaaS platform comprising both a Regional Mobility Information Platform (PRIM) and a Ticketing Information and Services System (SIS) – intended for data and service reusers;
- to organise service-based mobility more broadly in the Île-de-France region, to promote good practices and to define the main principles of interaction between stakeholders, in accordance with the guidelines of public mobility policies. »
If you would like to know more about Île-de-France Mobilités' approach to service-based mobility, please do not hesitate to contact us at this address: [email protected]