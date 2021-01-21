Service-based mobility in Île-de-France

Opening of an exchange mechanism with Multimodal Digital Service Operators

On 1 July 2021, the new provisions of the Transport Code relating to the sale of mobility services by Multimodal Digital Services came into force (provisions codified by Article 28 of Law No. 2019-1428 of 24 December 2019 on mobility orientation).

With this in mind, Île-de-France Mobilités has mobilised its teams to offer a system allowing operators of multimodal digital services to sell tickets offered by Ile de France Mobilités.

To date, the Île-de-France Mobilités tickets open for sale by Multimodal Digital Services are those sold in the IDF Mobilités application, according to the same distribution methods (dematerialisation and/or card reloading). These are single tickets, and week/month passes.

Operators of multimodal digital services who would like to inform Île-de-France Mobilités of their interest or elements relating to this subject are invited to contact Ile de France Mobilités at the following address: [email protected].

In order to optimise the exchanges, candidates are asked to compile a presentation of the SNM/application as well as the desired use cases (targets, tickets, etc.) before the start of the discussions. The precise information expected will be communicated to you on request, at the contact address above.

Given the limitations of Île-de-France Mobilités' technical and contractual integration capacity, the following partners will be offered a dialogue phase that will depend on Île-de-France Mobilités' integration capacity and the order in which confidentiality agreements are signed.

The terms of such a partnership are the subject of a standard contract, validated by the Board of Directors and available on the Regional Mobility Information Platform (PRIM) developed by Île-de-France Mobilités.