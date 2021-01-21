Service-based mobility in Île-de-France

A global vision of mobility is essential today to make life easier for travellers and to offer the best choice for getting around. This is the ambition of MaaS (Mobility as a Service)!

Île-de-France Mobilités' MaaS strategy

Law No. 2019-1428 of 24 December 2019 on the Orientation of Mobility (LOM) gave Île-de-France Mobilités a new competence to organise the development of new mobility. As such, the Ile-de-France Mobility Organising Authority (AOM) is exercising this new prerogative and has the following tickets:

  • to be a player in service-based mobility by offering a MaaS digital media to passengers;
  • to be the project manager of a MaaS platform comprising both a Regional Mobility Information Platform (PRIM) and a Ticketing Information and Services System (SIS) – intended for data and service reusers;
  • to organise service-based mobility more broadly in the Île-de-France region, to promote good practices and to define the main principles of interaction between stakeholders, in accordance with the guidelines of public mobility policies. »

If you would like to know more about Île-de-France Mobilités' approach to service-based mobility, please do not hesitate to contact us at this address: [email protected]

Publication of the reference guide on service-based mobility in Ile-de-France

The Île-de-France Mobilités teams worked in 2020 on the development of a guide on service-based mobility, in consultation with many private and public mobility stakeholders.

This guide has two main objectives:

  • To show Île-de-France Mobilités' ambition to be the reference MaaS in the Ile-de-France region;
  • To propose good practices and clarify the main principles of interaction between mobility players in the Île-de-France region, in order to guarantee the best possible service to users and to support sustainable economic models based on service-based mobility, for the benefit of the general interest.

Opening of an exchange mechanism with Multimodal Digital Service Operators

On 1 July 2021, the new provisions of the Transport Code relating to the sale of mobility services by Multimodal Digital Services came into force (provisions codified by Article 28 of Law No. 2019-1428 of 24 December 2019 on mobility orientation).

With this in mind, Île-de-France Mobilités has mobilised its teams to offer a system allowing operators of multimodal digital services to sell tickets offered by Ile de France Mobilités.

To date, the Île-de-France Mobilités tickets open for sale by Multimodal Digital Services are those sold in the IDF Mobilités application, according to the same distribution methods (dematerialisation and/or card reloading). These are single tickets, and week/month passes.

Operators of multimodal digital services who would like to inform Île-de-France Mobilités of their interest or elements relating to this subject are invited to contact Ile de France Mobilités at the following address: [email protected].

In order to optimise the exchanges, candidates are asked to compile a presentation of the SNM/application as well as the desired use cases (targets, tickets, etc.) before the start of the discussions. The precise information expected will be communicated to you on request, at the contact address above.

Given the limitations of Île-de-France Mobilités' technical and contractual integration capacity, the following partners will be offered a dialogue phase that will depend on Île-de-France Mobilités' integration capacity and the order in which confidentiality agreements are signed.

The terms of such a partnership are the subject of a standard contract,  validated by the Board of Directors and available on the Regional Mobility Information Platform (PRIM) developed by Île-de-France Mobilités.

News 2023

Amendment to the Pack 0 contract

The Pack 0 contract was amended, by amendment, at the Île-de-France Mobilités Board of Directors on 28/06/2023 to take into account an expansion of the service (IOS dematerialisation), a simplification of the communication process, a clarification of data exchange and a change in the business model.

Preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games

It is no longer possible to ask Île-de-France Mobilités for a service launch before the 24 Olympic Games. From August 2023, integrations by Multimodal Digital Services may be effective after the Games period (see solicitation procedure below).