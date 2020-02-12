Forget cardboard tickets: discover Navigo Easy, the new pass for occasional journeys

Who is it for?

The Navigo Easy pass is intended for tourists and those who travel occasionally in order to travel more easily on the Île-de-France transport network.

Why choose it?

Easier to use, more reliable and more convenient

The Navigo Easy pass allows the loading, on a single medium, of several transport tickets (single t+ ticket, full or reduced fare ticket book, Navigo day pass, OrlyBus and RoissyBus tickets with the exception of the Origin/Destination tickets for Île-de-France and Paris Visite).

The Navigo Easy pass allows the loading, on a single medium, of several transport tickets (single t+ ticket, full or reduced fare ticket book, Navigo day pass, OrlyBus and RoissyBus tickets with the exception of the Origin/Destination tickets for Île-de-France and Paris Visite). Reusable

Your pass can be used and recharged even after several months without traveling.

Your pass can be used and recharged even after several months without traveling. Non-nominative

You can lend it or give it to any other person. However, during a trip, several people cannot travel simultaneously with the same pass.

Where to find it?

Go to the ticket offices to get your Navigo Easy pass at the price of €2.