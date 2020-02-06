The missions of the Omnil

Omnil plays a central role in the evaluation of the Île-de-France Urban Travel Plan by gathering the data necessary to monitor its implementation and its impacts on mobility.

A new global transport survey, the EGT H2020, a survey on the mobility of all Ile-de-France residents for all modes of travel, is being carried out under the leadership of Île-de-France Mobilités, co-financed by the State, and in conjunction with Omnil's partners.

Statistics and publications

Omnil is a reference in terms of monitoring and analysis of mobility at the Ile-de-France level.

Omnil provides detailed figures that are updated regularly and offers publications presenting key mobility figures. Omnil also publishes thematic publications: mobility survey, survey of people with reduced mobility, thematic analyses (parking, carpooling, single fare), passenger travel account. The Omnil distributes the publications produced by the partners (Mobility, bicycle, car, stations, etc.).

Find all the information about the Mobility Observatory in Île-de-France and the data available on www.omnil.fr