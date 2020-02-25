PRIM: The Regional Information Portal for Mobility

A "Slack" chat forum for PRIM portal users

On July 13, 2022, the PRIM portal launched its instant chat forum "Slack". It is a collaborative communication platform, allowing exchanges (mainly by messages) with each of the platform's subscribers.

"Slack" is based on channels. Each channel corresponds to a public discussion with all users of the forum. On the "Slack" of the PRIM community, each channel is dedicated to a topic of discussion in order to improve the readability of the exchanges. In addition, on "Slack" it is also possible to send direct messages to one or more users in particular. In this case, these are private discussions.

The PRIM community's "Slack" chat forum provides portal users with local user support. In addition, thanks to this communication platform, they are informed when new datasets or new APIs and data visualizations are put online. Finally, information on structural changes to the PRIM portal or on temporary anomalies affecting the data is also disseminated through this forum.

In short, subscribing to the "Slack" of the PRIM community allows you to join a community of producers and reusers of data relating to mobility in Île-de-France.

Therefore, for any questions or requests for information about the PRIM portal, do not hesitate to contact us through the #support-user channel of the Slack "PRIM community" or to write to us at the following email address: [email protected]