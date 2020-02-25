PRIM: The Regional Information Portal for Mobility
Published on
In the autumn of 2021, Île-de-France Mobilités launched the PRIM portal (Regional Information Portal for Mobility). It is an open-data platform that brings together all data, both static (datasets) and dynamic (APIs) relating to mobility in Île-de-France. Find out how the portal works and the data it makes available to you!
PRIM: Île-de-France Mobilités' open-data catalogue
This portal lists, for example, information about: self-service bicycles, carpooling, the status of lifts in stations, Véligo Location subscribers by municipality, etc.
The data catalog of the PRIM portal is intended to be continuously enriched with datasets and APIs.
The data made available by the PRIM portal are published under licenses (OdBL, Etalab, Creative Commons, etc.) allowing them to be exported and then reused easily. A connection prerequisite exists only for requesting APIs and consulting certain static datasets subject to the Mobility License. So, don't hesitate to create an account on the PRIM portal to have free access to all the data!
The objectives of the PRIM portal
The PRIM portal was set up to meet three objectives:
- Allow everyone (citizens, journalists, researchers, entrepreneurs, developers, etc.) to access data relating to mobility throughout the Ile-de-France region. To do this, Île-de-France Mobilités works together with a multitude of players in the transport sector at the regional level (Optile, RATP, SNCF, City of Paris, etc.).
- To promote innovation by offering easy access to quality and regularly updated data on mobility in the Île-de-France Region.
- Encourage reuses that improve mobility data in Île-de-France. Indeed, the reuse of mobility data can allow the development of services, particularly applications, increasing the attractiveness and use of transport networks in Île-de-France.
More than 60 datasets currently available on the PRIM portal
The PRIM portal currently provides more than sixty searchable and downloadable datasets, including:
- Places benefiting from the Navigo cultural advantages,
- Bicycle parking Île-de-France Mobilités
- Bicycle parking in Île-de-France,
- Repository of points of sale,
- Repository of points of sale types,
- Scheduled timetables on public transport lines in Ile-de-France (GTFS Datahub),
- Stops and associated lines,
- Routes of the Ile-de-France rail transport network,
- Condition of the lifts
Six APIs currently available on the PRIM portal
The PRIM portal gives access not only to about sixty datasets but also to the following six APIs:
- Île-de-France Mobilités Calculator - Generic Access
- Île-de-France Mobilités Calculator - Isochrones
- Île-de-France Mobiltiés Calculator - Traffic Info Messages
- Messages displayed on the screens (Île-de-France Mobilités platform)
- Next Passages (Île-de-France Mobilités platform) - Global query
- Next Passages (Île-de-France Mobilités platform) prim- Unitary request
A "Slack" chat forum for PRIM portal users
On July 13, 2022, the PRIM portal launched its instant chat forum "Slack". It is a collaborative communication platform, allowing exchanges (mainly by messages) with each of the platform's subscribers.
"Slack" is based on channels. Each channel corresponds to a public discussion with all users of the forum. On the "Slack" of the PRIM community, each channel is dedicated to a topic of discussion in order to improve the readability of the exchanges. In addition, on "Slack" it is also possible to send direct messages to one or more users in particular. In this case, these are private discussions.
The PRIM community's "Slack" chat forum provides portal users with local user support. In addition, thanks to this communication platform, they are informed when new datasets or new APIs and data visualizations are put online. Finally, information on structural changes to the PRIM portal or on temporary anomalies affecting the data is also disseminated through this forum.
In short, subscribing to the "Slack" of the PRIM community allows you to join a community of producers and reusers of data relating to mobility in Île-de-France.
Therefore, for any questions or requests for information about the PRIM portal, do not hesitate to contact us through the #support-user channel of the Slack "PRIM community" or to write to us at the following email address: [email protected]