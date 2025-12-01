Easily prepare your school outings in Île-de-France

Île-de-France Mobilités offers several solutions adapted to primary schools to organise a trip: Discover at a glance the different possible options and choose the easiest one for your next outings.

The Navigo Easy Starter Pack is available for kindergartens and primary schools in Île-de-France: 60 passes loaded with Metro-Train-RER or Bus-Tram tickets are offered by Île-de-France Mobilités! Only one order is possible per establishment. If you have not yet benefited from the scheme, you can apply before 15 June 2026