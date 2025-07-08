2025 Action Plan

On this page, all the information on Île-de-France Mobilités' 2025 action plan for digital accessibility.

Introduction

Article 47 of Law No. 2005-102 of 11 February 2005 on "equal rights and opportunities, participation and citizenship of persons" makes it mandatory for any online public communication service to be accessible to all citizens, whether or not they have a disability (visual, auditory, motor, dys disorder...).

This provision concerns websites, intranets, extranets, mobile applications, software packages and digital furniture (interactive terminals). In a logic of continuous improvement, Île-de-France Mobilités pursues its daily commitment to taking digital accessibility into account in its actions.

In terms of regulations, Île-de-France Mobilités' 2025-2028 multi-year digital accessibility plan is broken down into annual action plans that detail the projects and resources to be implemented each year.

This document presents below the annual action plan for 2025. It summarises the actions that have been and will be carried out throughout this year, as well as their progress.

At the end of 2025, this same document will detail the results of each action plan by presenting:

  • the actions on the programme for the current year;
  • a maturity date per share;
  • its state of progress.

Governance of the Digital Accessibility Policy

ActionsAdvancement
Establishment of a global comitology for digital accessibilityRealized
Establishment of a network of digital accessibility relays in the directoratesOngoing
Definition of the multi-year digital accessibility plan 2025-2028Realized
Monitoring of the implementation of this schemeOngoing
Definition of the 2026 action planOngoing

Consideration of digital accessibility in project management

ActionsAdvancement
Setting up an accessibility working group to share best practices and produce tools to be disseminated internallyComing soon
Involvement of the Île-de-France Mobilités digital accessibility referent in each of the digital projectsOngoing
Implementation of a methodological kit to take into account digital accessibility by profession in Île-de-France Mobilités' digital projectsComing soon
Creation of an "accessibility acceptance prompter" for the professionsComing soon
Inventory of sites and applications in the form of a map of Île-de-France Mobilités' digital servicesRealized

Implementation of an accessibility testing system

ActionsAdvancement
Identification of digital services to be audited as a priorityOngoing
Setting up a panel of users with disabilities to test Île-de-France Mobilités' online servicesOngoing
Implementation of an audit protocol for Île-de-France Mobilités' internal teams and suppliersRealized
Availability of Accessibility Statement Templates for Unifying Compliance Display PracticesRealized

Actions planned for 2025

Île-de-France Mobilités has launched a first series of 17 compliance audits since January 2025. These audits, listed below, have made it possible to fill in accessibility declarations and to meet the signage obligations for these services and to launch corrective actions.

Île-de-France Mobilités undertakes to audit and update the content of its accessibility declarations every year and to gradually bring the audited services into compliance within 9 months.

Priority web services

AuditsAudit StatusDate of the auditEstimated date of completion/correction
The IDFM portal (www.iledefrance-mobilites.fr)RealizedQ1 2025Q4 2025
DRT (reservation) (reservation-tad.idfmobilites.fr)Coming soonQ4 2025Q3 2026
Regional MAP (www.pam.iledefrance-mobilites.fr)Coming soonQ4 2025Q3 2026
Ile-de-France web PAM (https://idfm.app.ridewithvia.com/login)RealizedQ2 2025Q1 2025
CONNECT(connect.iledefrance-mobilites.fr)RealizedQ2 2025Q1 2026
Getting around (routing) (me-deplacer.iledefrance-mobilites.fr)RealizedQ1 2025Q4 2025
My Space (mon-espace.iledefrance-mobilites.fr)OngoingQ3 2025Q2 2026
JEI (Young People in Integration) (www.transports-jeunes-insertion.fr)Coming soonQ4 2025Q3 2026
TST (Transport Solidarity) (www.solidaritetransport.fr)Coming soonQ4 2025Q3 2026

Priority mobile apps

AuditsAudit StatusDate of the auditEstimated date of completion/correction
IDFM Android mobile application (Itinerary, Ticket purchase, Navigo dematerialization)Coming soonQ4 2025Q3 2026
IDFM iOS mobile application (Itinerary, Ticket purchase, Navigo dematerialization)Coming soonQ4 2025Q3 2026
DRT Android mobile appComing soonQ4 2025Q3 2026
iOS mobile app postmarksComing soonQ4 2025Q3 2026
PAM Android mobile appComing soonQ3 2025Q2 2026
PAM iOS mobile appsComing soonQ3 2025Q2 2026

Other online services

AuditsAudit StatusDate of the audit Estimated date of completion/correction
PRIM B2B (open data) (prim.iledefrance-mobilites.fr)RealizedQ2 2025Q1 2026
The Lab (lelab.iledefrance-mobilites.fr)RealizedQ1 2025Q4 2026

The list of priority online services below is not exhaustive. The 2026 and 2027 action plans will take into account online services that are not prioritized above.

Consideration of usage feedback

ActionsAdvancement
Implementation of a generic mailbox [email protected] to ensure a direct link with Internet users and intrausersRealized
Integration of this generic link on each Île-de-France Mobilités online service within the accessibility declaration pageOngoing
Implementation of a unified management plan for user feedback and monitoring of the responses providedComing soon

Development of internal skills

ActionsAdvancement
Identification of awareness and training needsOngoing
Establishment of a calendar of awareness-raising and training sessionsComing soon
Raising awareness of the Île-de-France Mobilités teams on the practice of digital accessibilityOngoing

Internal and external communication

ActionsAdvancement
Reminder of the digital accessibility approach to Île-de-France Mobilités' partnersComing soon
Internal communication of the digital accessibility approach to the Île-de-France Mobilités departmentsComing soon

Consideration of digital accessibility in supplier relationships

ActionsAdvancement
Production of specific clauses to be integrated into the contract proceduresRealized
Strengthening the criteria for assessing digital accessibility in procurement proceduresRealized
Contact with software publishers to find out the level of consideration of RGAA within their remote software and servicesOngoing

Contact

Contact Île-de-France Mobilités' Digital Accessibility Referent: [email protected]