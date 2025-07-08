2025 Action Plan

Introduction

Article 47 of Law No. 2005-102 of 11 February 2005 on "equal rights and opportunities, participation and citizenship of persons" makes it mandatory for any online public communication service to be accessible to all citizens, whether or not they have a disability (visual, auditory, motor, dys disorder...).

This provision concerns websites, intranets, extranets, mobile applications, software packages and digital furniture (interactive terminals). In a logic of continuous improvement, Île-de-France Mobilités pursues its daily commitment to taking digital accessibility into account in its actions.

In terms of regulations, Île-de-France Mobilités' 2025-2028 multi-year digital accessibility plan is broken down into annual action plans that detail the projects and resources to be implemented each year.

This document presents below the annual action plan for 2025. It summarises the actions that have been and will be carried out throughout this year, as well as their progress.

At the end of 2025, this same document will detail the results of each action plan by presenting:

the actions on the programme for the current year;

a maturity date per share;

its state of progress.

Governance of the Digital Accessibility Policy