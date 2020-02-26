Mobility plans in Île-de-France

*Mobility plan is the new term for a company travel plan (PDE), an administration travel plan (PDA) or an inter-company travel plan (PDIE)

The mobility plan defines the concrete actions to be implemented in order to:

encourage the use of alternative modes to the car, where possible and develop carpooling,

encourage the use of modes of transport that consume less energy or emit less pollutants,

reduce the need for travel, for example by developing teleworking,

improve the safety of commuting,

rationalize travel costs,

improve the quality of life at work.

There are different types of procedures:

the single-site mobility plan, led by a single company or administration, located on a single site,

the multi-site mobility plan, led by a single company or administration located on several separate sites,

the inter-company mobility plan, led by a group of companies and/or administrations and located in the same area (business or employment zone for example).

New regulations

Article 51 of the law on energy transition for green growth, of 17 August 2015, made it mandatory for all companies with at least 100 employees on the same site to set up mobility plans.

The Île-de-France companies concerned must draw up their mobility plan by 1 January 2018 and send it to Île-de-France Mobilités, the organising authority for mobility in the Île-de-France region. This concerns about 7,000 establishments in Île-de-France.

Île-de-France Mobilités has launched a website dedicated to the transmission of mobility plans in the Paris region: