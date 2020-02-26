Mobility plans in Île-de-France

Published on

A mobility plan is an approach aimed at defining and implementing actions in order to optimise travel related to the activity of one or more companies or administrations. It makes it possible to reduce the need for travel, to promote the use of modes of transport that consume less energy or emit less pollutants, to reduce the risk of road accidents linked to business trips and, more generally, to improve the quality of life linked to work.

*Mobility plan is the new term for a company travel plan (PDE), an administration travel plan (PDA) or an inter-company travel plan (PDIE)

The mobility plan defines the concrete actions to be implemented in order to:

  • encourage the use of alternative modes to the car, where possible and develop carpooling,
  • encourage the use of modes of transport that consume less energy or emit less pollutants,
  • reduce the need for travel, for example by developing teleworking,
  • improve the safety of commuting,
  • rationalize travel costs,
  • improve the quality of life at work.

There are different types of procedures:

  • the single-site mobility plan, led by a single company or administration, located on a single site,
  • the multi-site mobility plan, led by a single company or administration located on several separate sites,
  • the inter-company mobility plan, led by a group of companies and/or administrations and located in the same area (business or employment zone for example).

New regulations

Article 51 of the law on energy transition for green growth, of 17 August 2015, made it mandatory for all companies with at least 100 employees on the same site to set up mobility plans.

The Île-de-France companies concerned must draw up their mobility plan by 1 January 2018 and send it to Île-de-France Mobilités, the organising authority for mobility in the Île-de-France region. This concerns about 7,000 establishments in Île-de-France.

Île-de-France Mobilités has launched a website dedicated to the transmission of mobility plans in the Paris region:

You will find information pages and will allow you to transmit your mobility plan to Île-de-France Mobilités in a dematerialized way.

Mobility plans must be submitted exclusively in electronic format via this website. Paper or e-mail submissions will not be considered.

Tools to support you

To help you set up mobility plans, several mobility players have created the Pro'Mobilité network, which offers:

  • A www.promobilite.fr website that provides information and methodological tools (specifications templates, questionnaires, etc.).
  • Mobility advisors at the level of the region's territories. Their role is to provide companies and administrations with support and technical advice throughout the mobility plan process. You will find their contact details on the Pro'Mobilité website.