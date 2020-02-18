More than 12 million Navigo cards

A constantly evolving ticket

Historically, ticketing was based on magnetic tickets. Remote ticketing began with Navigo contactless smart cards, which made it easier to pass through the control lines of stations and stations.

With the development of dematerialization solutions, ticketing now covers a wider scope, which will eventually encompass a wide variety of media: contactless banknotes and cards, NFC smartphones, contactless bank cards.

The use of ticketed tickets also involves a large fleet of sales, validation and control equipment, which is evolving to adapt to new technologies.

Thus, to enable the validation of magnetic tickets and Navigo cards, more than 10,000 validator passages and 1,600 validation terminals are installed in SNCF and RATP stations, and around 37,000 validators are made available to passengers on buses and trams in the Île-de-France networks.