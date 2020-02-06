Predict the evolution of travel in Île-de-France and the use of public transport networks

It is used for the definition of strategic mobility policies and the studies of public transport projects carried out by Île-de-France Mobilités (infrastructure projects, new lines, redesign of timetables on RER and train lines).

Version 3 of the ANTONIN model is based on the results of the 2010 Global Transport Survey (GTS). The model reconstructs the observed trips and the use of the different transport networks, in particular for the public transport network. It provides forecasts of the evolution of travel in Île-de-France and the use of the various public transport lines in the future, taking into account the socio-demographic evolution within the Île-de-France (population, jobs, etc.) as well as the evolution of mobility policies and transport networks.