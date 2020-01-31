Competitive bidding – Reports on the choice of management method voted at the Board of Directors on December 12, 2019

  • Public service delegation for the operation of bus lines serving the territory of the Pays de Meaux and the Pays de l'Ourcq:
  • Public service delegation for the operation of bus lines serving the west of the Grand Paris Sud Ouest agglomeration community:
  • Public service delegation for the operation of bus lines serving the Cœur d'Essonne agglomeration community:
  • Public service delegation for the operation of bus lines serving the Paris Saclay agglomeration community: