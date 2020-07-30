Competitive bidding – Reports on the choice of management method voted at the Board of Directors on February 5, 2020

Published on

  • Public service delegation for the operation of bus lines serving the CA Val d'Yerres Val de Seine:
  • Public service delegation for the operation of bus lines serving the Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines agglomeration community:
  • Public service delegation for the operation of bus lines serving the Pays de Fontainebleau agglomeration community:
  • Public service delegation for the operation of bus lines serving the Versailles Grand Parc agglomeration community (urban centre):
  • Public service delegation for the operation of bus lines serving the Versailles Grand Parc agglomeration community (east and south-east):
  • Public service delegation for the operation of bus lines serving the Cergy-Pontoise agglomeration community and the municipalities of Conflans-Ste-Honorine and Achères:
  • Public service delegation for the operation of bus lines serving the CC Les Portes Briardes Entre Villes et Forêts and the CC du Val Briard:
  • Public service delegation for the operation of bus lines serving the Pays de Brie agglomeration community and CC des Deux Morins