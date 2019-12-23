Presentation

Important note

If you are entitled to the 50% Discount:

From 21 August 2019, you must charge your right to a 50% discount on your Navigo pass, by going to a vending machine or to an agent in the Carrier network.

Purchases of full-fare tickets are no longer refunded. You can now buy Navigo Month or Week passes directly at a 50% discount, or discounted tickets/tickets.

Conditions of allocation

The 50% discount is reserved for AME beneficiaries residing in Île-de-France* and whose household income is known to the tax authorities.

Beneficiaries of the AME must register with the Agence Solidarité Transport by providing a copy of their AME card and a tax notice or an ASDIR (Notice of Declarative Situation for Income Tax).

After the Agency has verified these elements, the right to a reduction is granted for a period of 1 to 12 months, depending on the end of the social rights. It can then be renewed under the same conditions with the Agence Solidarité Transport.

Terms of Use

The 50% Discount allows its beneficiaries to purchase:

Navigo Week or Month passes, sold with a 50% discount on the price of the corresponding Navigo passes;

booklets of t+ tickets and "Origin-Destination" tickets (valid on the train and RER), in booklets or individually, with a 50% discount.

The Navigo 50% Discount Passes for the Week or Month have the same characteristics as the corresponding Navigo pass (accessible networks, employer reimbursement).

Discounted tickets remain magnetic tickets. The Navigo pass, which is charged with the right to a 50% discount, is however necessary to be able to buy them and justify their use.

The right to a reduction is granted for a period of 1 to 12 months, depending on the type and end of the social rights. It can then be renewed with the Agence Solidarité Transport.

To find out more, visit the dedicated website https://www.solidarite-transport.iledefrance-mobilites.fr

How do you get your right to a discount?

If you meet the conditions for allocation, go to https://www.solidarite-transport.iledefrance-mobilites.fr to apply or call the Agence Solidarité Transport on 0800 948 999 (free call), Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; bring your AME card and a tax notice or ASDIR.

The Agence Solidarité Transport carries out the procedures free of charge.

If you do not have a Navigo pass, the Agence Solidarité Transport will be able to order it for you. You can also get one for free:

either immediately at a RATP or SNCF Transilien sales agency, counter or multi-service counter (by presenting proof of identity and proof of address);

or within a maximum of 3 weeks from the " I manage my card " website, managed by Comutitres S.A.S or by sending the application form available at the ticket offices of RATP and Transilien SNCF stations to the Navigo agency.

From September 2019, you will be able to load your right to the 50% Discount in your Navigo card, you will be able to buy and load Navigo 50% discount passes for Month or Week:

in all ticket offices and vending machines in RATP or SNCF stations;

at local shops equipped with a Navigo charging terminal;

on the Internet, on www.navigo.fr, provided that you have a Navigo recharge reader (on sale in the resorts) beforehand.

You will also be able to travel with tickets and half-fare tickets (after loading your right to a discount into your Navigo pass).

Rates

See table: http://www.navigo.fr/titres/reduction-50-tarif/

Customer Service

To request or renew your right to the 50% Discount:

AGENCE SOLIDARITÉ TRANSPORT IDF AUTHORIZATION 26834 77219 AVON CEDEX

AUTHORIZATION 26834 77219 AVON CEDEX Toll-free number 0 800 948 999, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

or solidaritetransport.fr

To carry out operations related to your Navigo pass (in the event of loss or theft for example):

Log in to the Navigo online services "I manage my card online".

Or contact AGENCE NAVIGO , TSA 84452 77213 AVON CEDEX

, TSA 84452 77213 AVON CEDEX Telephone number 0969 39 22 22 (non-surcharged call).

Or go to the multi-service counters, counters and commercial agencies of carriers (RATP, SNCF Transilien, Optile).

For more information on the after-sales services related to the Navigo pass, consult the General Terms and Conditions of Use of your Navigo card.