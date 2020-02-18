Reflections and exchanges on pricing in the Ile-de-France region

2016 round table: Is the €70 all-zone Navigo pass viable?

On Monday 20 June 2016, the Syndicat des Transports d'Île-de-France hosted a round table with economists, recognised experts in the field of transport, to shed light on the challenges of fare policy and to discuss with elected officials and public transport stakeholders in the Île-de-France region.

Various speakers debated the viability of the €70 Navigo all-zone pass, in view of the loss of revenue it represents for the financing of transport (around €450 million in lost revenue per year), in a context where operating costs are constantly increasing (development of the offer and improvement of the quality of service).