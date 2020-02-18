Reflections and exchanges on pricing in the Ile-de-France region

Published on

Context and support for reflection of the 2016 and 2017 round tables on pricing in the Ile-de-France region.

2016 round table: Is the €70 all-zone Navigo pass viable?

On Monday 20 June 2016, the Syndicat des Transports d'Île-de-France hosted a round table with economists, recognised experts in the field of transport, to shed light on the challenges of fare policy and to discuss with elected officials and public transport stakeholders in the Île-de-France region.

Various speakers debated the viability of the €70 Navigo all-zone pass, in view of the loss of revenue it represents for the financing of transport (around €450 million in lost revenue per year), in a context where operating costs are constantly increasing (development of the offer and improvement of the quality of service).

Since 1 September 2015, the Navigo pass has been reduced to a single rate of €70/month; The cost of this measure is €450 million each year and has only been partially financed.

150 million euros come from the increase in a tax paid by employers (transport payment), there remains 300 million euros whose financing was not provided for by the former regional majority.

Issues addressed in the participants' presentations

  • Overview of the economic theories of pricing and analysis of the effect of the single fare measure on the structure of ticket sales.
  • Presentation of the effects of the single fare on the fare revenues of the Syndicat des Transports d'Île-de-France.
  • Presentation of the challenges of the budget of the Syndicat des Transports d'Île-de-France in the face of the drop in recorded revenues.
  • Support for the presentation made by the economists in addition to the written note.
  • Recommendations of the FNAUT of Ile-de-France in order to rebalance the finances of the Syndicat des Transports d'Île-de-France
  • The UTP's point of view on the Ile-de-France fare model.

Contextual Infographics

2017 round table: What sustainable and innovative financing for public transport in the Ile-de-France region?

On Tuesday 7 March 2017, the Syndicat des Transports d'Île-de-France hosted a round table with economists and recognised experts in the field of transport, to discuss the economic model and pricing of the public transport system in the Ile-de-France region.

Transport remains a structurally loss-making public service that requires, in addition to the revenues collected from users by transporters, funding from local authorities and the mobilisation of the transport payment which pass through the budget of the Syndicat des Transports d'Île-de-France.

In the coming years, the STIF will be confronted with major challenges that will call into question the current financial balances:

  • an investment issue, with a financing requirement of the Île-de-France Transport Syndicate of €1.5 billion per year over the period 2017-2030
  • an operating challenge: due to the new offer and the Grand Paris Express, operating expenses, by 2030, will be €1.8 billion per year above the current level.

Issues addressed in the participants' presentations

  • State of play on the cost and investments in transport in Île-de-France.
  • Presentation of fares in the Ile-de-France region and the use of transport tickets.
  • Sources of financing for transport and possible levers for action.
  • Presentation of the new technical possibilities to adapt the fare offer to travel uses.

Other contextual elements