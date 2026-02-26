2026 Contest Rules

Article 1: Organization

Île-de-France Mobilités, a local public institution designated by the Transport Code (Article L1241-1) as the Mobility Organising Authority (AOM) for the Île-de-France region.

A public administrative establishment, whose registered office is located at 9 bis-41 rue de Châteaudun, 75009, Paris, registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Register under number 28750007800020, Ile-de-France Mobilités is organising a free competition with a draw. The competition is open for a fixed period, specified when it is put online. The draw is made at the end of the participation period.

Article 2: Conditions of participation

This free game with no obligation to purchase is exclusively open to any adult who is a tax resident in metropolitan France. Persons who do not meet these conditions and any person directly or indirectly involved in the implementation of the game as well as their spouse, members of their families: direct ascendants and descendants or other relatives living or not living in their household are excluded from the game.

Île-de-France Mobilités reserves the right to ask any participant to justify these conditions. Any person who does not meet these conditions or refuses to justify them will be excluded from the game and will not be able to benefit from the prize in the event of a win.

As part of the conditions for accepting the prize of the competition on the Île-de-France Mobilités newsletter, the winner accepts the General Terms and Conditions of Ticketing and undertakes to adhere to them. In particular, the winner confirms that the use of the tickets is for themselves (or for personal contacts who will be present with them) and that the tickets will not be resold.

Participation in the game implies full acceptance of these rules.

Article 3: Terms and conditions of participation

To participate, it is necessary to have access to the Internet and to have a valid email address.

Participation can be done via various digital communication media (social networks, newsletters, websites, Île-de-France Mobilités application or dedicated forms). The precise terms and conditions are described for each game.

The player is informed and accepts that the information entered once he has been drawn is proof of his identity.

Any participation made contrary to the provisions of these rules will render the participation invalid. Any participant suspected of fraud may be excluded from the game by Île-de-France Mobilités. Information that is non-compliant, incomplete or includes incorrect contact details, intentionally or not, will be eliminated.

Article 4: Lot

The winners chosen by random draw will win the following prize: 2 tickets in category 1 with a minimum unit value of €93 or 2 VIP tickets with a minimum unit value of €450.

- The prizes at stake are tickets for cultural or sporting events. Their nature, number and conditions of use are specified in the communications associated with each competition.

- The Prize does not include the costs and expenses incurred by the Winner and the person(s) accompanying him/her, which are not expressly referred to in the Rules, which are not part of the Prize itself and which will therefore not be reimbursed. In particular, the following are excluded from the lot:

o Any transport and accommodation costs other than those expressly referred to in the description of the Lot;

o Any food and beverage costs, other than those expressly referred to in the description of the Lot;

o Any other personal expenses;

The minimum value per lot is estimated at 93 euros including VAT. The value of the prizes is determined at the time of writing these rules and cannot be disputed as to their evaluation.

Article 5: Allocation of prizes

The winners will be chosen by a draw, carried out after verification of their eligibility to win a prize.

The winners of this competition will be contacted by e-mail on the day of the draw at a dedicated e-mail address and will be able to benefit from their prize as soon as possible.

Île-de-France Mobilités cannot be held responsible for the sending of mail (electronic or postal) or a prize to an incorrect address due to the negligence of the participant.

If a winner cannot be reached within 12 hours of the end of the draw or if the prize is refused by the winner, it may be put back into play. Île-de-France Mobilités undertakes to send the prizes won within 15 days of the draw. The winners drawn at random undertake to accept the prizes as offered without the possibility of exchange, in particular for cash, other goods or services of any kind whatsoever, or transfer of the benefit to a third party. Similarly, these lots may not be the subject of compensation claims, in particular on sums due to Île-de-France Mobilités.

Île-de-France Mobilités reserves the right, in the event of the occurrence of an event beyond its control, in particular related to its suppliers/partners or unforeseeable circumstances, to replace the announced lots with lots of equivalent value. The winners will be kept informed of any changes.

In the event that Île-de-France Mobilités is unable to send the prize(s) to one or more winners (postal address not found, return of the prize by post with the mention "Does not live at the address indicated", false declaration, etc.), the latter reserves the right to allocate the prizes won but not awarded, either to the endowment of another game or to charity.

Prizes can only be won, sent and given to natural persons only.

Article 6: Protection of personal data

The personal data collected from Participants in the context of the Contest are processed by Ile-de-France Mobilités (hereinafter "the Organizer"), which is responsible for the processing, for the purposes of taking into account, processing their participation and the proper administration of the Contest.

This data is collected exclusively from the Participants. The Organizer undertakes to preserve the confidentiality of the personal data transmitted by the participants in the context of the Contest.

The recipients of this data are the authorised services of the Organiser. The Contest is implemented by the "Service Provider(s)" to whom the Organizer communicates the contact details of the Participants only for the stated purposes and who is prohibited from any commercial action, of any nature whatsoever, with regard to the Participants.

Participants have the right to object to the processing of their data, to withdraw their consent at any time, to have the right to access, rectify, erase, portability to other organisations, to limit processing and to formulate directives relating to the fate of their data concerning them after their death or to express a refusal to have their data processed after their death, by writing to the Data Protection Officer at the following address: [email protected] specifying the exact references of the Game, identifying the data concerned, and proving their identity by any means.

The data collected is mandatory to participate in the Game. Consequently, persons who exercise this right to delete data concerning them before the end of the Contest de facto renounce their participation.

Article 7: Rules of the game

Île-de-France Mobilités reserves the right to extend, shorten, modify or cancel the game at any time, in particular in the event of force majeure, without any compensation being claimed by the participants.

Article 8: Industrial and Intellectual Property

The reproduction, representation or exploitation of all or part of the elements making up the game that are offered there is strictly prohibited.

All trademarks or product names mentioned are registered trademarks or product names of their respective owners.

Article 9: Responsibilities

Participation via the Internet implies knowledge and acceptance of the characteristics and limitations of the Internet, in particular with regard to the lack of protection of certain data against possible misappropriation or hacking and risks of contamination by any viruses circulating on the network, technical performance, response times for consulting, querying or transferring information, the risks of interruption and, more generally, the risks inherent in any connection and transmission on the Internet. Île-de-France Mobilités declines all responsibility, without this list being exhaustive, in the event of misuse or incident related to the use of the computer, any malfunction of the Internet network, the game servers, the telephone line or any other technical connection preventing the smooth running of the game.

More generally, Île-de-France Mobilités cannot be held liable in the event of force majeure as defined by case law or fortuitous events beyond its control.

Île-de-France Mobilités cannot be held responsible for delays, loss, theft, damage to mail, lack of legibility of postmarks due to postal services. Nor can it be held responsible and no recourse can be taken against it in the event of the occurrence of events of the nature of force majeure (strikes, bad weather, etc.) partially or totally depriving the participants of the opportunity to participate in the game and/or the winner(s) of the benefit of their winnings.

Île-de-France Mobilités as well as its service providers and partners can in no way be held responsible for any incidents that may occur in the use of the prizes by the beneficiaries or their guests once the winners have taken possession of them.

Similarly, Île-de-France Mobilités, as well as its service providers and partners, cannot be held responsible for the loss or theft of the prizes once the winners have taken possession of them. Any additional costs necessary to take possession of the prizes shall be borne entirely by the

winners without them being able to claim any compensation from Île-de-France Mobilités, or from service providers or partners.

Île-de-France Mobilités also declines all responsibility in the event of cancellation of the event occurring after the end of the competition and the announcement of the results and the allocation of the prizes due to the evolution of the health situation or specific local government rules.

Île-de-France Mobilités reserves the right to change any date and/or time announced in any case. Any amendments that may be issued during the Game will be considered as appendices to the Rules.

Article 10: Dispute & Claim

These regulations are governed by French law.

Île-de-France Mobilités reserves the right to settle without appeal any difficulty that may arise regarding the interpretation or application of these rules, it being understood that no dispute will be allowed, in particular on the terms of the game, the results, the winnings or their receipt, after the respective dates of the draw. Except in the case of manifest errors, it is agreed that the information resulting from Île-de-France Mobilités' gaming systems has probative value in any dispute as to the connection elements and the computer processing of said information relating to the game.

Any complaints must be made in writing before the due dates of the game.

Ile-de-France Mobilités

Communication Department

39bis rue de Châteaudun

75009 PARIS

After these dates, no claims will be accepted. Participation in the game implies full acceptance of these rules.