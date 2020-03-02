How do I become a "Line Witness"?

The AUT FNAUT Île-de-France collects passengers' testimonies on network malfunctions according to 6 service quality criteria via its form :

· Punctuality/regularity,

· Passenger information,

· Atmosphere/assistance,

· Cleanliness and cleanliness of transport spaces,

· Accessibility

· Comfort/Enjoyment.

Report malfunctions, propose improvements

Each user can, through their testimony, report a recurring malfunction and propose improvements that can be made in the short and medium term, on the bus, tram, metro, RER A or RER B lines they use.

Please note: not all carriers are partners of the scheme to date. The list of partner operators and the lines concerned can be found in the "Line cookies" form.

Registration is free and testimonials are anonymous.

Direct testimonies and monthly reports

These testimonies are classified by the AUT FNAUT Île-de-France into monthly reports, sent at the beginning of the month to the operators and to Île-de-France Mobilités, which send written responses the following month. The completed reports are redistributed to the Witnesses on average 2 months after the date of their testimony. Each Witness thus consults the answers given to all the other testimonies received during the same period, from the same operator.

This system makes it possible to collect direct feedback from attentive passengers and to concretely improve the service, for the benefit of everyday users. Between January 2021 and January 2025, nearly 4,800 testimonies were received in total by the three operators, i.e. nearly 100 testimonies per month.