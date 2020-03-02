User associations: the "Témoins de ligne" system
The strengthening of relations between Île-de-France Mobilités and user associations is also expressed through specific actions, such as the "Témoins de Ligne" scheme created by the AUT FNAUT Île-de-France in 2000. Discover.
Line Witnesses Expands
The Line Indicator system was set up in 2000 by the AUT FNAUT Île-de-France, in partnership with the RATP. Since 2012, Île-de-France Mobilités (formerly STIF) has joined the adventure and 100% finance.
Since then, two new operating protocols have been established between the AUT, Île-de-France Mobilités and two new operators:
- Transdev, for the Marne-la-Vallée, Sénart and Melun Val-de-Seine networks since 2 April 2021
- RATP Cap Île-de-France, for the Bièvre, Paris-Saclay and Mantois networks since 1 August 2022
During 2024, the network covered by "Témoins de ligne" was further expanded with the integration of the territories taken over by Transdev after 2021, increasing their scope from 3 to 15 territories.
Tell your story on new networks
Since October 2025, you have been able to testify on the lines of the networks operated by Keolis and Lacroix-Savac, which officially joined "Témoins de ligne" on September 16, 2025. Their networks will be integrated gradually, find all the details by consulting the website of the AUT FNAUT Île-de-France.
How do I become a "Line Witness"?
The AUT FNAUT Île-de-France collects passengers' testimonies on network malfunctions according to 6 service quality criteria via its form :
· Punctuality/regularity,
· Passenger information,
· Atmosphere/assistance,
· Cleanliness and cleanliness of transport spaces,
· Accessibility
· Comfort/Enjoyment.
Report malfunctions, propose improvements
Each user can, through their testimony, report a recurring malfunction and propose improvements that can be made in the short and medium term, on the bus, tram, metro, RER A or RER B lines they use.
Please note: not all carriers are partners of the scheme to date. The list of partner operators and the lines concerned can be found in the "Line cookies" form.
Registration is free and testimonials are anonymous.
Direct testimonies and monthly reports
These testimonies are classified by the AUT FNAUT Île-de-France into monthly reports, sent at the beginning of the month to the operators and to Île-de-France Mobilités, which send written responses the following month. The completed reports are redistributed to the Witnesses on average 2 months after the date of their testimony. Each Witness thus consults the answers given to all the other testimonies received during the same period, from the same operator.
This system makes it possible to collect direct feedback from attentive passengers and to concretely improve the service, for the benefit of everyday users. Between January 2021 and January 2025, nearly 4,800 testimonies were received in total by the three operators, i.e. nearly 100 testimonies per month.
Have you encountered an issue that requires a quick response or need help with a specific request? Make a complaint via the Help and Contacts section of Île-de-France Mobilités, our customer relations centres will respond to you within 3 days.
Annual plenary sessions to meet you
Annual "Line Witnesses" meetings, also known as Plenary Meetings, are organised to take stock of current issues, deepen certain testimonies and allow exchanges in the presence of Île-de-France Mobilités and the operator related to a theme chosen beforehand by the partners.