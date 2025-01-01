Carpool

Planned carpooling, easy and flexible

Plan your carpooling as you see fit, up to 5 minutes before departure! Covoit IDFM makes your daily commute easier while lightening your budget.

Install the Covoit IDFM app
How to take advantage of Île-de-France Mobilités' carpooling service?

  1. Install the app Covoit IDFM
  2. Indicate your role, driver or passenger, then your route
  3. Choose the carpool that's right for you
Passenger: your advantages of carpooling in Île-de-France

  • 2 free trips per day with your Navigo season ticket (monthly, annual or imagine R)
  • Combine carpooling and transport for smoother journeys
  • Return assistance : Taxi or VTC covered in case of last-minute cancellation of your return trip
  • Secure service : Verified profiles, protected messaging, user reviews
Driver: savings without constraints

  • Up to €200 saved per month
  • Routes adapted to your habits, freely chosen, with or without detours
  • Secure, Automatically Managed Payments
The collective advantages of the Carpooling Île-de-France Mobilités service

  • Available everywhere in Île-de-France
  • Simple and flexible : Plan or go spontaneously
  • Reliable and secure : Verified identity, member-to-member reviews
  • Comfort and serenity : Possibility of carpooling between people of the same gender
  • Ecological : Less traffic jams, less pollution
  • Accessible to all : Possibility of declaring reduced mobility to adapt your journeys
Download the app and start carpooling!

  1. Scan the QR code to download the Covoit IDFM app
  2. Create your profile in 2 clicks
  3. Carpool!
Need help? A contact?

Consult the FAQ to find out everything about the Carpooling Île-de-France Mobilités service and the Covoit IDFM application.
Would you like to know more about our employer and campus solutions? Contact us.

