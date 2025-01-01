Carpool
Planned carpooling, easy and flexible
Plan your carpooling as you see fit, up to 5 minutes before departure! Covoit IDFM makes your daily commute easier while lightening your budget.
How to take advantage of Île-de-France Mobilités' carpooling service?
- Install the app Covoit IDFM
- Indicate your role, driver or passenger, then your route
- Choose the carpool that's right for you
Passenger: your advantages of carpooling in Île-de-France
- 2 free trips per day with your Navigo season ticket (monthly, annual or imagine R)
- Combine carpooling and transport for smoother journeys
- Return assistance : Taxi or VTC covered in case of last-minute cancellation of your return trip
- Secure service : Verified profiles, protected messaging, user reviews
Driver: savings without constraints
- Up to €200 saved per month
- Routes adapted to your habits, freely chosen, with or without detours
- Secure, Automatically Managed Payments
The collective advantages of the Carpooling Île-de-France Mobilités service
- Available everywhere in Île-de-France
- Simple and flexible : Plan or go spontaneously
- Reliable and secure : Verified identity, member-to-member reviews
- Comfort and serenity : Possibility of carpooling between people of the same gender
- Ecological : Less traffic jams, less pollution
- Accessible to all : Possibility of declaring reduced mobility to adapt your journeys
Download the app and start carpooling!
- Scan the QR code to download the Covoit IDFM app
- Create your profile in 2 clicks
- Carpool!
Need help? A contact?
Consult the FAQ to find out everything about the Carpooling Île-de-France Mobilités service and the Covoit IDFM application.
Would you like to know more about our employer and campus solutions? Contact us.