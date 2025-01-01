Service PAM
Adapted mobility for people with reduced mobility
people with reduced mobility, disabilities or dependents
Book your transport on demand. An accompanying driver will pick you up at your home to drop you off at your destination.
What is PAM?
The PAM (Pour Aider à la Mobilité) service is a public on-demand transport service dedicated to people with reduced mobility.
This service aims to make it easier for people who cannot use public transport because of their disability or age.
PAM is funded by the Île-de-France Region, Île-de-France Mobilités and the Ile-de-France departments.
Can I benefit from the PAM service?
The PAM service is aimed at:
- People with reduced mobility (PRM)
- People with disabilities (using a wheelchair)
- For the elderly
How to use the PAM service in the Ile-de-France region?
- You book : the reservation is mandatory and must be made at least 48 hours in advance for one-off trips. Reservations can be made by phone, mail or email with the PAM agency in your department.
- You are taken care of : an accompanying driver will pick you up at your home with a suitable vehicle and drop you off at your destination.
- Opening hours : The service is available 7 days a week, from 6 a.m. to midnight. In Paris, the service runs until 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
- Regular travel : It is also possible to schedule regular trips, for example to go to your workplace daily.
- Conditions of access : To benefit from the PAM service, you must apply for membership at the PAM agency in your department and meet the specific conditions of access, detailed on the websites of the PAM agencies