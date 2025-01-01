The carpooling lines of the Plateau de Saclay
Lines L1, L2, L3a and L3b connect Cernay-la-Ville, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, Les Ulis and Pont de Sèvres, passing through 13 other municipalities
Carpooling lines near you?
Go to the interactive map to discover all the Île-de-France Mobilités carpooling lines and find the stops near you.
Opening hours
The first L1, L2, L3a and L3b carpooling lines are open from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays, from 4 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Are you a passenger?
Journeys are free of charge for the first few months of operation of the lines!
No driver? No problem! You benefit from the departure guarantee! After 10 minutes, our support will contact you to offer you an alternative solution.
Are you a driver?
Your journeys can earn you:
- €0.50 per trip of more than 5 km during rush hour*
- +€2 per passenger transported over more than 2 km
* Rush hour: 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. / 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Don't have a smartphone?
Carpool by SMS:
- Meet at your stop
- Locate the code displayed at the stop
- Send this code by SMS to 06 44 64 42 73
Install the app and start carpooling!
Install the app
- 1. Scan the QR Code with your phone
- 2. Click on the link
- 3. Download the app