Reduced rates for large families

The "Large Families" card allows you to obtain advantages and discounts, including travel in Île-de-France with half-price tickets on all Ile-de-France networks that accept these tickets, such as the Metro-Train-RER ticket for Metro, train or RER journeys, or the Bus-Tram ticket for bus and tram journeys, throughout the Île-de-France region (excluding airport services).

Tickets sold in magnetic format are not valid on the entire Île-de-France Mobilités network:

- For the magnetic t+, the perimeter of use is limited to the intramural metro and RER area.

- For Origin Destination tickets, the scope of use is limited to the route you choose for departure and arrival when purchasing at the ticket office.

Since January 2023, the visual of the "Large Families" card has evolved. The customer must now apply, no longer to the SNCF, but on the platform: Large Family Card.

This card is subject to a charge and the fare conditions remain the same. Conditions here: Large family card | Service-Public.fr.