To be able to watch this video, you should
2016-2025: what has changed in your transport
Published on-
Updated on
Discover the new features that have changed the way you get around since 2016 in our edition "The transport revolution in Île-de-France". Available in your mailbox and for download on this page.
Eight Ile-de-France departments, as many editions
To save you time to fully enjoy the essentials? This is the objective of Île-de-France Mobilités, which, since 2016, has been developing, modernising and interconnecting transport in the Île-de-France region.
The objective? To facilitate your travel and simplify your daily life even more.
- Time saved on your journeys
- Clean buses to breathe easier
- More comfort with new metros, trains and trams
- More accessibility and security
- Today's projects that will transform your commute tomorrow
Discover all the new products near you in the edition of your department:
And tomorrow? The future of transport is being prepared today
Discover today's plans that will change the way you get around by 2030.