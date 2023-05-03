2016-2025: what has changed in your transport

Published on

  -  

Updated on

Discover the new features that have changed the way you get around since 2016 in our edition "The transport revolution in Île-de-France". Available in your mailbox and for download on this page.

To be able to watch this video, you should

Eight Ile-de-France departments, as many editions

To save you time to fully enjoy the essentials? This is the objective of Île-de-France Mobilités, which, since 2016, has been developing, modernising and interconnecting transport in the Île-de-France region.
The objective? To facilitate your travel and simplify your daily life even more.

  • Time saved on your journeys
  • Clean buses to breathe easier
  • More comfort with new metros, trains and trams
  • More accessibility and security
  • Today's projects that will transform your commute tomorrow

Discover all the new products near you in the edition of your department:

And tomorrow? The future of transport is being prepared today

Discover today's plans that will change the way you get around by 2030.

To be able to watch this video, you should