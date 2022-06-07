2022 summer works in the stations

The work to make the stations accessible aims to facilitate the movement of people with disabilities and reduced mobility, but also of the millions of daily passengers who use the Île-de-France network.

The aim is to give access to everyone, from the station forecourt to the trains, while optimising the flow of passengers to ensure a smoother, easier and more comfortable passage through the station.

The accessibility work will be carried out mainly at night and during the week throughout the summer, to allow rail traffic to be maintained during the day.

However, some interventions will take place during the weekends. When night work involves traffic interruptions from the end of the evening, or takes place during the weekend, replacement buses will be deployed to ensure continuity of service.