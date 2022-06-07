2022 summer works in the stations
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This summer, accessibility projects will take place in seven stations in the Île-de-France region.
The work to make the stations accessible aims to facilitate the movement of people with disabilities and reduced mobility, but also of the millions of daily passengers who use the Île-de-France network.
The aim is to give access to everyone, from the station forecourt to the trains, while optimising the flow of passengers to ensure a smoother, easier and more comfortable passage through the station.
The accessibility work will be carried out mainly at night and during the week throughout the summer, to allow rail traffic to be maintained during the day.
However, some interventions will take place during the weekends. When night work involves traffic interruptions from the end of the evening, or takes place during the weekend, replacement buses will be deployed to ensure continuity of service.
Orangis Bois de l'Épine station (RER line D)
Work will begin to raise the platforms and create elevator pits during the week and during the 4 weekends of work from July 30 to August 21.
Saint Denis station (RER line D)
The work will continue on the weekends of 8 to 11 and 15 to 18 July, as well as from 9 to 12 and 16 to 19 September.
The developments carried out on the quays will concern the installation of continuous shelters, the implementation of coatings and equipment.
Vigneux-sur-Seine station (RER line D)
Work will take place over 3 weekends to allow work to be carried out on the platforms (elevation, earthworks, shoring and finishing) and on the fixed stairs.
The weekends concerned by these arrangements are those of 2 to 3 and 9 to 10 July as well as the weekend of 9 to 11 September.
Deuil Montmagny Station (H line)
The weekday night work will be carried out until 13 July and then from 29 August until mid-September.
The work on the quays will take place on the weekends of 16 to 17 July, to allow the laying of the asphalt and from 9 to 11 September for the preparatory work to lay the shelters.
The upgrading of the various accesses will continue until September and the work to accommodate the 2 lifts will take place between June and September.
Clichy Levallois station (line L)
Work will take place on the weekends of 8 to 10 July, from 2 to 4 September on platform B (earthworks of the staircase, end of the micropiles, passage of the concreting column) and on the installation of the temporary platforms on platform A and the micropiles.
Saint Quentin en Yvelines station (line N)
Accessibility and desaturation work will continue throughout the summer with night work on the weeks of 27 June to 8 July and from 5 to 16 September as well as on weekends from 1 to 3 July and from 9 to 11 September.
The work will concern the development of the new direct accesses to platforms 1 and 2 from the red footbridge, which were installed in the 1st half of the year. The work on platform 1 will be completed in August with the laying of the asphalt.
La Ferté sous Jouarre station (line P)
The night work will take place during the weeks of 27 June to 5 August and from 29 August to 16 September.
The work to raise and install asphalt on the quays will take place over 4 weekends: 4 and 5 June, 25 and 26 June, 9 and 10 July and 30 and 31 July.
The work from June to August will concern more generally the upgrading of the stairs of the metal footbridge to PRM (People with Reduced Mobility) standards, the preparatory work for the installation of an elevator on the bus station side from June to September, the renovation of the shelter platform 1 in July and August and the finishing of the work in the underpass (painting) in July.