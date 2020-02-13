An unequal contribution of tickets and users to the financing of transport

Published on

Breakdown of revenue by type of tickets, user expenditure by type of package subscribed to, penetration rate by socio-professional category

The share of the cost of transport covered by fare revenue varies according to the ticket used

While long packages represent 80% of traffic, in 2016 (after the implementation of the all-zone package) they represent only 69% of revenues; Conversely, tickets and short packages represent only 20% of traffic, but 31% of revenues.

Breakdown of revenue by type of tickets (2016)

Although the average rate of coverage of transport operating costs by fare revenues is 42%, there are significant disparities between the different tickets.

Thus, before the creation of the all-zone packages, the rate of coverage of operating costs by the revenue from zonal subscriptions varied greatly depending on the zoning in question: the level of user participation decreased as the number of zones increased, and, for the same number of zones, the peripheral zones (4-5) had a lower coverage rate than the central zones (1-2).

The propensity to use a given ticket varies according to the traveller's profile

Behind the tickets, there are categories of users who contribute more or less strongly to the financing of transport, depending on the propensity they have to use a particular ticket preferentially.

Indeed, not all users use the tickets in the same proportions, but choose their tickets according to their mobility needs and the cost that the ticket ultimately represents for them, once the aid to which they are entitled has been deducted (employer reimbursement for active Navigo holders, for example, departmental subsidies, etc.). etc.).

User spend by plan type

Subscriptions are therefore particularly attractive for working people, who have regular mobility and can benefit from employer reimbursement of up to 50%, and for young schoolchildren and students, who also have limited mobility and benefit from the Imagine R rate, reduced for many of them by departmental subsidies.

The free Amethyste season tickets make the ticket attractive to eligible seniors, regardless of their mobility needs. The introduction of participations at the initiative of the Departmental Councils aims to curb requests that are not applicable.

Penetration rate by socio-professional category

Employed workers have a higher propensity than inactive people and jobseekers to use a flat rate, due to more regular mobility and the attractiveness that employer reimbursement gives to the subscription.

On the other hand, jobseekers who do not meet the income conditions to benefit from the Solidarity Transport Tariff (TST) travel mainly with single tickets, and more particularly t+ tickets: their reduced mobility does not justify the purchase of a full-fare Navigo. In return, travelling on a single ticket probably leads them to restrict their number of trips to the strict minimum, unlike season ticket holders who can travel unlimited and take advantage of the dezoning.

Within the working population, there are significant differences between, on the one hand, executives, intermediate professions and employees, who are heavily in possession of flat-rate payments, and, on the other, blue-collar workers, farmers, craftsmen, shopkeepers and business leaders: their lower use of flat-rate flat-rate flat-rates can be explained for some by their low mobility (farmers, shopkeepers), for others probably by the geography of their movements (fragmented movements of workers or even the need to transport work tools, less good public transport service to industrial sites that tend to be deconcentrated and staggered working hours for workers, etc.).

Ile-de-France pricing thus favours season ticket holders more than occasional travellers, particularly for long-distance commuting, as shown by this comparison between ticket and package pricing before the implementation of the all-zone package.