An unequal contribution of tickets and users to the financing of transport

Although the average rate of coverage of transport operating costs by fare revenues is 42%, there are significant disparities between the different tickets.

Thus, before the creation of the all-zone packages, the rate of coverage of operating costs by the revenue from zonal subscriptions varied greatly depending on the zoning in question: the level of user participation decreased as the number of zones increased, and, for the same number of zones, the peripheral zones (4-5) had a lower coverage rate than the central zones (1-2).

The propensity to use a given ticket varies according to the traveller's profile

Behind the tickets, there are categories of users who contribute more or less strongly to the financing of transport, depending on the propensity they have to use a particular ticket preferentially.

Indeed, not all users use the tickets in the same proportions, but choose their tickets according to their mobility needs and the cost that the ticket ultimately represents for them, once the aid to which they are entitled has been deducted (employer reimbursement for active Navigo holders, for example, departmental subsidies, etc.). etc.).