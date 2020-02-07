Uses and users of transport tickets

The volume of users of the different tickets over a month is a frozen photograph. The number of people who use a ticket at least occasionally is higher than what is observed over a month. For example, one person did not use Navigo in February but will do so in March, and another is in the opposite situation: for subscriptions, this irregular consumption behaviour can be the result of people working on a temporary basis or with variable places of work (consultants, craftsmen, etc.). This is especially the case for tickets and tickets used by very occasional travellers.

Thus, the number of Ile-de-France residents sometimes using a Navigo Month or Week pass must be in the order of 1.5 to 2 million. And the number of Ile-de-France residents who sometimes travel with a ticket or a ticket is in the order of 5 to 6 million.

As the table below highlights, the public of ticket users is heterogeneous, mixing very regular passengers who consume nearly half of the tickets sold and occasional or even very occasional passengers. The public using Origin-Destination tickets is mainly an occasional audience.