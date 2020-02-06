Grand Paris Express : Journée d’information aux opérateurs

Le Grand Paris Express : un projet structurant pour l’Ile-de-France

– 200 km de réseau

– 65 nouvelles gares

– un métro automatique

Un projet porté par plusieurs acteurs

Île-de-France Mobilités désigne les exploitants des lignes du réseau du Grand Paris Express, est propriétaire du matériel roulant et finance le fonctionnement du réseau (exploitation/maintenance et renouvellement) ;

la Société du Grand Paris, est maître d’ouvrage et propriétaire des infrastructures ;

RATP Infrastructures est désignée gestionnaire technique des infrastructures.

Une journée d’information ouverte aux opérateurs afin de partager les enjeux de la future mise en concurrence

Afin de partager les enjeux de la mise en concurrence des lignes 15, 16, 17 et 18, Île-de-France Mobilités organisera le jeudi 13 juin 2019 une présentation, dédiée aux opérateurs qui souhaitent s’informer sur les conditions requises afin de pouvoir répondre à ces appels d’offres : rôles, responsabilités des différentes parties prenantes, caractéristiques et spécificités techniques du réseau.

La présentation se déroulera en français et en anglais, et une participation à distance sera disponible pour les personnes ne pouvant pas se rendre à Paris.

La matinée d’information, sera suivie d’une visite de la Fabrique du métro, organisée par la Société du Grand Paris (pour plus d’informations sur la Fabrique du métro : https://www.societedugrandparis.fr/fabrique)

Pour suivre le tracé des lignes et la progression des travaux de construction, rendez-vous sur le site de la Société du Grand Paris : https://www.societedugrandparis.fr/

* english below *

Île-de-France Mobilités, the public transport authority in Île-de-France (Paris region), is in charge of managing the competitive tendering of all transport networks in Ile-de-France. The Grand Paris Express, an automatic metro service for the future lines 15, 16, 17 and 18, will complete the existing transport network by providing Île-de-France residents with a safe and reliable transport solution that will meet the requirements of high quality service and economic performance.

The Grand Paris Express: a structuring project for the Île-de-France region

– 200 km of network

– 65 new stations

– an automatic metro system

A project led by several actors

Île-de-France Mobilités appoints the operators of the Grand Paris Express network, owns the rolling stock and finances the operation of the network (operation/maintenance and renewal);

Société du Grand Paris is responsible for the conception and construction of the network and owns of the infrastructure;

RATP Infrastructures acts as the technical infrastructure manager.

An information day is open to operators in order to share the stakes of the future call for competition procedure

In order to share the challenges of the competitive bidding for lines 15, 16, 17 and 18, Île-de-France Mobilités will organise a presentation on Thursday 13 June 2019, dedicated to operators who would like to know the conditions required to be able to respond to these calls for tenders: roles, responsibilities of the various stakeholders, network characteristics and technical specifications.

The presentation will be held in French and English, and remote participation will be available for those unable to travel to Paris.

The information day will continue with a visit to the Fabrique du métro, organised by the Société du Grand Paris (for more information on the Fabrique du métro: https://www.societedugrandparis.fr/fabrique)

To follow the lines’ layout and the progress of the construction work, visit the Société du Grand Paris website: https://www.societedugrandparis.fr/