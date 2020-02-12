Forget about paper tickets and take it easy ! Try Navigo Easy, the new travel pass for occasional journeys
Who is it for?
The Navigo Easy pass is intended for tourists and those travelling occasionally to get around the Paris region transport network.
Why to choose it ?
- Easier to use, more reliable and more convenient
You can load several transport tickets onto one pass (single ticket t+, a full or reduced fare “carnet”, Navigo Day ticket, OrlyBus and RoissyBus tickets except Origin-Destination tickets and the “Paris Visite” pass)
- Reusable
Your pass can be used and recharged even after several months without traveling
- Anonymous
You can lend or pass on a Navigo Easy to someone else. However, during a trip, several people cannot travel simultaneously with the same pass.