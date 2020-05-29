Ouverture à la concurrence des lignes ferroviaires en Île-de-France : inscriptions ouvertes pour les auditions de juin 2020

Open registrations for June hearings ahead of competitive bidding for railway lines in Île-de-france

Île-de-France Mobilités, the public transport authority in Île-de-France (Paris region), is organising hearings of public transport companies in the context of the opening up to competition of its rail network. Interviews will be held between 22 and 25 June 2020 by videoconference.

The objective is to collect as many data as possible to prepare the call for tenders to be launched at the beginning of 2021: technical, logistical and financial requirements and the choice of the first lines and batches of lines open to competition. Candidates will also be expected to present scenarios to improve the quality of service, the dynamism of certain lines and to reduce unit costs.

All operators of transport services can express their interest in participating in the June hearings until June 9 by sending an email to : [email protected] with the following information: Name of the company / Contact (Name) / Telephone number / Email address / Hearings in French or in English.

Plus d'informations sur la mise en concurrence du réseau de transport en Île-de-France :