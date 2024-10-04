Access to airports

Getting to or from Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport

By the RER B

"Aéroport Charles de Gaulle 1" station : serves terminals 1 and 3.

: serves terminals 1 and 3. "Aéroport Charles de Gaulle 2 – TGV" station : serves terminals 2A to 2G.

These stations are wheelchair accessible. Here you will find self-service lifts, widened gates and staff to assist you.

By the Roissybus

The Roissybus connects the Place de l'Opéra in Paris to all the terminals of Charles de Gaulle airport. Please note : this service is not accessible to wheelchair users.

Getting to or from Orly Airport

By metro with line 14

To the airport from Paris or from the airport, metro line 14 runs at regular times between 5:30 a.m. and 1:15 a.m. (depending on the day of the week).

Get off at the terminus: Orly Airport.

The length of the journey depends on your destination and departure stop, but from one end of the line to the other, from Saint-Denis Pleyel to Orly airport, the journey takes 40 minutes.

Line 14 is 100% accessible to people with reduced mobility.

By RER B and Orlyval

From Paris, take the RER B to Antony station, then take the Orlyval, a fast shuttle to Orly airport.

Paris-Orly South stop : Gate K of the South Terminal.

: Gate K of the South Terminal. Paris-Orly West stop : Gate A on the departures level of the West Terminal.

Antony station is accessible by removable ramp without prior reservation. Go to the reception desk to be assisted by an agent.

By tram T7

The T7 tram connects Villejuif to Athis-Mons by serving the South Terminal of Orly airport.

All stops of the T7 tram are accessible to people with reduced mobility.

