Paris Region <> Airports Ticket

Getting to or from Orly or CDG airports

MetroRERTrain

13€  per tripall zones

  • Orly Airport via metro 14 or Orlyval
  • Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport via the RER B
  • Recharges on a Navigo Easy pass or smartphone
Charging via the app
Illustration showing a hand holding a coin

Rates

  • Full price: €13
  • Reduced price: €6.50

Rates applicable on 1/01/2025.

Under what conditions can I travel with a discounted ticket?

Is it suitable for my needs?

The Paris Region <> Airports ticket is ideal if you want to:

  • Getting to or from Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport via the RER B
  • Getting to or from Orly airport via metro line 14 and Orlyval

Please note : your journey can only be made by metro, RER or train in zones 1 to 5.

iIllustration showing a hand taking a Navigo Easy pass out of a purse

Simple and practical for everyday use

The Paris Region <> Airports Ticket simplifies your travels: it replaces the old Orly Airport and CDG Airport Tickets.

No more queues : buy your Paris Region <> Airports Ticket on the Navigo Easy pass via the Île-de-France Mobilités app.

Illustration showing a Navigo Easy pass sticking to a smartphone to buy t+ tickets

How to get it on the Navigo Easy pass?

  1. Buy a Navigo Easy pass.
  2. Use the Île-de-France Mobilité app to buy your Tickets on your Navigo Easy pass.
  3. Then validate your journeys with your Navigo Easy pass.
Find a point of sale
Illustration showing a trip validation via a smartphone

How to get it on a smartphone?

Android and iOS users can validate their journey with their smartphone. To do this:

  1. Install the Île-de-France Mobilité app.
  2. Use the app to buy your Tickets on your smartphone.
  3. Then validate your journeys with your smartphone.
Install the app

