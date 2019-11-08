Paris Region <> Airports Ticket
Getting to or from Orly or CDG airports
13€ per tripall zones
- Orly Airport via metro 14 or Orlyval
- Roissy-Charles de Gaulle Airport via the RER B
- Recharges on a Navigo Easy pass or smartphone
Rates
- Full price: €13
- Reduced price: €6.50
Rates applicable on 1/01/2025.
Under what conditions can I travel with a discounted ticket?
Is it suitable for my needs?
The Paris Region <> Airports ticket is ideal if you want to:
- Getting to or from Roissy-Charles de Gaulle airport via the RER B
- Getting to or from Orly airport via metro line 14 and Orlyval
Please note : your journey can only be made by metro, RER or train in zones 1 to 5.
Simple and practical for everyday use
The Paris Region <> Airports Ticket simplifies your travels: it replaces the old Orly Airport and CDG Airport Tickets.
No more queues : buy your Paris Region <> Airports Ticket on the Navigo Easy pass via the Île-de-France Mobilités app.
How to get it on the Navigo Easy pass?
- Buy a Navigo Easy pass.
- Use the Île-de-France Mobilité app to buy your Tickets on your Navigo Easy pass.
- Then validate your journeys with your Navigo Easy pass.
How to get it on a smartphone?
Android and iOS users can validate their journey with their smartphone. To do this:
- Install the Île-de-France Mobilité app.
- Use the app to buy your Tickets on your smartphone.
- Then validate your journeys with your smartphone.