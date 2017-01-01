Tickets and prices

Navigo Liberté +

Pay for your single journeys with your Navigo pass

dès 1,60€per trip

Metro-Train-RER Ticket

Make your journey by metro, train or RER

2,50€Single

Ticket Bus-Tram

Take your bus or tram

2€Single

Navigo Month Pass

Unlimited travel throughout the month!

88,80 €per month

Annual Navigo Pass

Unlimited travel all year round!

88,80€per month

Navigo Week Pass

Unlimited travel all week long!

31,60€per week

Navigo Day Pass

Unlimited travel for a whole day!

12€daily

imagine R Student Package

The essential package for students in Île-de-France

374,40€per year

Imagine R School Package

The annual lump sum for elementary, secondary and apprentice students

374,40€per year

imagine R Junior Package

imagine R at an unbeatable price for children under 11 years old

24,40€per year

SMS boarding ticket

Your bus journeys are just a text message away!

2,50€Single

t+ ticket

For single trips in Paris and Île-de-France

2,50€Single

Origin-Destination Ticket

The one-way trip from point A to point B

2,50€Single

Discounted rates

Discount of 50%, 75% or even free: many users can benefit from reduced rates or specific packages.

See discounted rates

