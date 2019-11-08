Illustration showing a traveller validating her journey with her Navigo Mois passIllustration showing a traveller validating her journey with her Navigo Mois pass

Navigo Month Pass

Unlimited travel throughout the month!

MetroRERBusTramTrain

€88.80  per monthall zones

  • Save on your daily commute
  • Freedom of movement adapted to your needs
  • Easy and fast charging via the app
Charging via the app

Pricing

Package areasRate
All zones 1 to 5€88.80
2 to 3€82.80
3 to 4€80.60
4 to 5€78.60

Flat rate rates applicable as of January 1, 2025.

These packages are dezoned on weekends, public holidays, during the short school holidays in zone C and from mid-July to mid-August.

Discounted rates
The lump sum is reimbursed up to a minimum of 50% by employers to employees for the areas necessary for commuting.

Save 1 month with the Navigo Annual pass.

Illustration showing a hand holding a coin

A controlled budget

Each month , you only spend the amount of your Navigo Month pass.

This way , you avoid exceeding your monthly transport budget.

Illustration showing two female passengers on the platform waiting for the metro

Is it suitable for my needs?

The Navigo Month pass is adapted to your needs if:

  • You plan to use transport often this month
  • Are you looking for a more economical and practical solution than the Navigo Week pass or single tickets

Simple and practical for everyday use

No more buying daily tickets: you can travel unlimited from the 1st to the last day of the month without worrying about additional costs.

Are you planning to take less transport the following month? Switch to unit pricing via Navigo Liberté +.

Illustration showing a traveller charging his Navigo Pass via his smartphone

How do I load my Navigo Month pass?

Avoid queues by loading your Navigo Month pass with the Île-de-France Mobilités app in the Purchase section.

You can also top up at points of sale.

Find a point of sale
Illustration showing a traveller charging his Navigo Pass via his smartphone

How to validate your journeys with your smartphone?

iPhone and Android users can now validate their journeys directly with their smartphone.

Here's how to do it:

  1. Install the Île-de-France Mobilités app.
  2. Buy your Navigo Month pass via the app.
  3. Validate your journeys using your smartphone.
Install the app
Learn how
Illustration showing a schematic representation of the Île-de-France transport network with the different types of cultural places

Cultural advantages

The Navigo Annual pass (or Month or Liberté + service) allows you to access price reductions or exclusive services in + 300 cultural venues in Île-de-France.

Discover the benefits

