Discounted rates
The lump sum is reimbursed up to a minimum of 50% by employers to employees for the areas necessary for commuting.
Save 1 month with the Navigo Annual pass.
Unlimited travel throughout the month!
€88.80 per monthall zones
|Package areas
|Rate
|All zones 1 to 5
|€88.80
|2 to 3
|€82.80
|3 to 4
|€80.60
|4 to 5
|€78.60
Each month , you only spend the amount of your Navigo Month pass.
This way , you avoid exceeding your monthly transport budget.
The Navigo Month pass is adapted to your needs if:
No more buying daily tickets: you can travel unlimited from the 1st to the last day of the month without worrying about additional costs.
Are you planning to take less transport the following month? Switch to unit pricing via Navigo Liberté +.
Avoid queues by loading your Navigo Month pass with the Île-de-France Mobilités app in the Purchase section.
You can also top up at points of sale.
iPhone and Android users can now validate their journeys directly with their smartphone.
Here's how to do it:
The Navigo Annual pass (or Month or Liberté + service) allows you to access price reductions or exclusive services in + 300 cultural venues in Île-de-France.