Free
The annual Navigo pass,
essential for the Navigo Annual pass
- Travel freely all year round , anywhere in Île-de-France
- Allows you to also load the Navigo Annual Pass, Senior Pricing and many others
Tickets available on this medium
The Annual Navigo Pass is specifically designed for the Annual Navigo pass. But it is also possible to load other packages on it:
How do I get it?
This pass is only issued if you subscribe to a Navigo Annual pass. Several solutions are possible to obtain it.
Service
Proven malfunction: immediate and free replacement in the branch.
Loss or theft: replacement at the request of the cardholder.
- Replacement costs : free of charge (within the limit of 2 years).
- Procedure : the declaration of loss/theft can be made at a branch (immediate delivery) and also on the Personal Space (reception at home or in a branch).
Policy
The creation of the Annual Navigo Pass requires the creation of a customer file in the Navigo database.