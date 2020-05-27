In the event of a pollution peak, you can buy it the same day from vending machines and from agents in RATP and SNCF Transilien stations and stations.

New! You can now also recharge your Anti-pollution pass on your Navigo, Navigo Découverte, Navigo Annual, Navigo Easy pass, imagine R:

at all ticket offices and on sales machines at RATP or SNCF stations

from approved local shops

using your phone from the Île-de-France Mobilités app.

You can also buy and store your Anti-pollution package on your phone from the Île-de-France Mobilités application, and thus validate and travel with your phone.