Anti-pollution package
Travel unlimited in the event of a pollution peak
4€ per day
- Travel unlimited
- Use all modes of transport in the Ile-de-France region
Can I benefit from it?
This ticket is only sold in the event of a pollution episode:
- or when the Prefect of Police has prohibited the circulation of certain categories of vehicles;
- or when the President of the Region decided that air pollution justified the triggering of this incentive pricing
How do I get it?
In the event of a pollution peak, you can buy it the same day from vending machines and from agents in RATP and SNCF Transilien stations and stations.
New! You can now also recharge your Anti-pollution pass on your Navigo, Navigo Découverte, Navigo Annual, Navigo Easy pass, imagine R:
- at all ticket offices and on sales machines at RATP or SNCF stations
- from approved local shops
- using your phone from the Île-de-France Mobilités app.
You can also buy and store your Anti-pollution package on your phone from the Île-de-France Mobilités application, and thus validate and travel with your phone.