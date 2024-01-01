Free
The Navigo Pass imagines R,
for pupils and students residing in Île-de-France
- For regular users
- Access to all forms of mobility in Île-de-France
- Allows you to load imagine R Junior, School, Student, and many more packages
How do I get it?
This pass is only issued online as part of a subscription to an imagine R package:
- Go to My Space > My Navigo
- Have a photo to download or take one directly online when ordering.
- Agence imagine R will send you your Navigo imagine R pass by post with your pass.
Service
- Proven malfunction: immediate and free replacement in the branch.
- Loss or theft: replacement at the request of the holder against the payment of a lump sum of €15.
The declaration of loss or theft and the replacement of the Navigo pass are made at the agency.
Policy
The use of the Navigo imagine R pass requires the creation of a customer file in the Navigo database.