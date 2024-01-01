Free

The Navigo Pass imagines R,

for pupils and students residing in Île-de-France

  • For regular users
  • Access to all forms of mobility in Île-de-France
  • Allows you to load imagine R Junior, School, Student, and many more packages
Get

How do I get it?

This pass is only issued online as part of a subscription to an imagine R package:

  1. Go to My Space > My Navigo
  2. Have a photo to download or take one directly online when ordering.
  3. Agence imagine R will send you your Navigo imagine R pass by post with your pass.

Service

  • Proven malfunction: immediate and free replacement in the branch.
  • Loss or theft: replacement at the request of the holder against the payment of a lump sum of €15.

The declaration of loss or theft and the replacement of the Navigo pass are made at the agency.

Policy

The use of the Navigo imagine R pass requires the creation of a customer file in the Navigo database.