imagine R Student Package

The essential package for students in Île-de-France

RERMetroBusTramTrain

392,30€  per yearApplication fees included

  • Travel unlimited anywhere in Île-de-France
  • Student-friendly rate
Pricing

The price of the annual package is €392.30 for the year, including administrative fees.

Some refunds may be granted under certain conditions, depending on the department.

Are you on an internship or work-study program? Your plan is 50% covered by your company.

Is it suitable for my needs?

The imagine R student package is particularly suitable if:

  • You are under 26 years of age.
  • You live in Île-de-France.
  • You travel frequently throughout the Île-de-France region (zones 1 to 5).

Simple and practical for everyday use

No more queues and single tickets: you just need your imagine R pass to go anywhere in Ile-de-France, all year round!

How do I get it?

For the 2025-2026 school year, you can subscribe to the imagine R Student package until April 30, 2026.

The subscription is made online.

How does it work?

After your application has been processed, the Agency imagines R will send you:

  • If this is your first registration, your Navigo imagine R pass loaded with your annual pass
  • If it's a renewal, an email will let you know when you can load your new imagine R plan onto your pass. This update is then carried out on the Île-de-France Mobilités application or at the station (at the ticket offices or vending machines).
Need help with your online subscription?

