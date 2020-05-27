imagine R Student Package
The essential package for students in Île-de-France
392,30€ per yearApplication fees included
- Travel unlimited anywhere in Île-de-France
- Student-friendly rate
Pricing
The price of the annual package is €392.30 for the year, including administrative fees.
Some refunds may be granted under certain conditions, depending on the department.
Are you on an internship or work-study program? Your plan is 50% covered by your company.
Is it suitable for my needs?
The imagine R student package is particularly suitable if:
- You are under 26 years of age.
- You live in Île-de-France.
- You travel frequently throughout the Île-de-France region (zones 1 to 5).
Simple and practical for everyday use
No more queues and single tickets: you just need your imagine R pass to go anywhere in Ile-de-France, all year round!
How do I get it?
For the 2025-2026 school year, you can subscribe to the imagine R Student package until April 30, 2026.
The subscription is made online.
How does it work?
After your application has been processed, the Agency imagines R will send you:
- If this is your first registration, your Navigo imagine R pass loaded with your annual pass
- If it's a renewal, an email will let you know when you can load your new imagine R plan onto your pass. This update is then carried out on the Île-de-France Mobilités application or at the station (at the ticket offices or vending machines).
Need help with your online subscription?
