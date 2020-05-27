This annual package is reserved for young people under 11 years of age on December 31 residing in Île-de-France.

It allows unlimited travel throughout the Île-de-France. It is valid on all modes of transport (Metro, Bus, train, RER, Tram, some local services and Transport on demand), with the exception of Orlyval, VEA Disney shuttles, and tourist buses (OpenTour, Cars Rouges).

The imagine R Junior package allows you to benefit from exclusive offers from 3 partners thanks to your imagine R certificate.

For the first year of subscription, the imagine R contract is valid for 13 months (from 1 September to 30 September of the following year). When the contract is renewed, the duration of the contract is 12 months and covers the period from 1 October to 30 September of the following year.

If you opt for direct debit, your fees will be deducted each month around the 5th. If you set up the direct debit after this date, the following month, two monthly payments will be debited at the same time. The first monthly payment will also include €8 for the application fee.

In the event of loss or theft, imagine R Étudiant is replaced with a contribution of €15 (management fees).