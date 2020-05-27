imagine R Junior Package
imagine R at an unbeatable price for children under 11 years old
24,80€ per yearApplication fees included
- Travel unlimited anywhere in Ile-de-France
- Ultra-attractive price for the youngest students
Is it suitable for my needs?
imagine R Junior is particularly suitable if:
- You are a young person under the age of 11 on 31 December.
- You live in Île-de-France.
- You travel frequently throughout the Île-de-France region (zones 1 to 5).
See detailed conditions at the bottom of the page
Simple and practical for everyday use
No more queues andsingle tickets: you just need your imagine R pass to go anywhere in Ile-de-France, all year round!
How do I get it?
For the 2025-2026 school year, you can subscribe to the imagine R Junior package until April 30, 2026.
Subscription is only made online.
Supporting documents must be provided: see the list of supporting documents
How does it work?
After your application has been processed, the Agency imagines R will send you:
- If this is your first registration, your Imagine R pass loaded with your annual plan.
- If it's a renewal, an email will let you know when you can load your new imagine R plan onto your pass. This update is then carried out on the Île-de-France Mobilités application or at the station (at the ticket offices or vending machines).
Proof of identity will be required to be downloaded to benefit from the Junior rate.