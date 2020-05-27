Illustration showing a child validating her journey with the Navigo imagine R pass accompanied by her motherIllustration showing a child validating her journey with the Navigo imagine R pass accompanied by her mother

imagine R Junior Package

imagine R at an unbeatable price for children under 11 years old

RERMetroBusTramTrain

24,80€  per yearApplication fees included

  • Travel unlimited anywhere in Ile-de-France
  • Ultra-attractive price for the youngest students
Online subscription

Is it suitable for my needs?

imagine R Junior is particularly suitable if:

  • You are a young person under the age of 11 on 31 December.
  • You live in Île-de-France.
  • You travel frequently throughout the Île-de-France region (zones 1 to 5).

See detailed conditions at the bottom of the page

Simple and practical for everyday use

No more queues andsingle tickets: you just need your imagine R pass to go anywhere in Ile-de-France, all year round! 

How do I get it?

For the 2025-2026 school year, you can subscribe to the imagine R Junior package until April 30, 2026.

Subscription is only made online.

Supporting documents must be provided: see the list of supporting documents

Online subscription

How does it work?

After your application has been processed, the Agency imagines R will send you:

  • If this is your first registration, your Imagine R pass loaded with your annual plan.
  • If it's a renewal, an email will let you know when you can load your new imagine R plan onto your pass. This update is then carried out on the Île-de-France Mobilités application or at the station (at the ticket offices or vending machines).

Proof of identity will be required to be downloaded to benefit from the Junior rate.

