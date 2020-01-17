School card bus regular lines
Make your daily school bus commute easier
Variable pricedepending on the distance
- Valid for a daily round trip during the school term
- Rate varies according to the distance traveled
- Financing assistance
Pricing
Île-de-France Mobilités finances a large part of the costs of school transport and sets the price of the School Bus Card for regular lines, which varies according to the distance travelled.
Some departmental councils, and even other local authorities, help families to finance these tickets. Check with the carrier and your Department to find out the price of your regular bus school card:
- Yvelines (78),
- Essonne (91), section "School transport",
- Val-de-Marne (94),
- Val d'Oise (95).
Can I benefit from it?
The eligibility requirements are as follows:
- Reside in Île-de-France: only one home address can be retained.
- Be under 21 years of age on September 1st of the school year of subscription.
- Attend a primary or secondary education or an apprenticeship preparation class and be enrolled in a public or private school and under an association contract.
- Be in school with the status of day student or half-boarder.
- Be domiciled 3 km or more from the school.
How do I get it?
It is issued by companies that are members of OPTILE and operate bus networks in the suburbs.
Subscription files can be collected at the OPTILE company counters or downloaded from the Optile website.