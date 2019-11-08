Imagine R School Package
The annual lump sum for elementary, secondary and apprentice students
392,30€ per yearApplication fees included
- Unlimited travel in Île-de-France
- Ultra-attractive price for young people
Pricing
The price of the annual package is €392.30 for the year 2025/2026, including administrative fees.
Some refunds may be granted under certain conditions, depending on the department.
When you sign up for the very first time, the plan is valid for 13 months for the price of 12!
Is it suitable for my needs?
imagine R Scolaire is particularly suitable if:
- You are a primary, secondary or apprentice student.
- You live in Île-de-France.
- You frequently make trips throughout Île-de-France (zones 1 to 5).
See the detailed conditions at the bottom of the page.
Simple and practical for everyday use
No more queues andsingle tickets: you simply need your Navigo imagine R pass to go anywhere in Ile-de-France, all year round!
How do I get it?
For the 2025-2026 school year, you can subscribe to the imagine R Scolaire package until April 30, 2026.
The subscription is made online.
How does it work?
After your application has been processed, the Agency imagines R will send you:
- If this is your first registration, your Navigo imagine R pass loaded with your annual pass.
- If it's a renewal, an email will let you know when you can load your new imagine R plan onto your pass. This update is then carried out on the Île-de-France Mobilités application or in the station (at the ticket offices or vending machines).
Need help with online subscription?
- Tutorial I subscribe to imagine R: watch the video
- I want to consult the guide step by step: consult the guide