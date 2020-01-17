Scol'R Card
The card for special school tours
346,66€ per year
- Reserved for students under 21 years of age
- Allows daily commuting to and from school
- Concerns the outer suburbs: departments 77 - 78 - 91 - 95
Pricing
The basic price of the Scol'R card is €346.66 in 2025-2026. But the departments can cover part of this amount:
Ile-de-France Mobilités finances a large part of the costs of school transport and sets the regional fare for the Scol'R card.
Can I benefit from it?
To benefit from the Scol'R card, you must:
- Living in Île-de-France
- Be under 21 years of age on September 1 of the school year of subscription
- Attending primary or secondary education
- Be in school with the status of day student or half-boarder
- Be domiciled 3 km or more from the school
It is possible to check the existence of a special school circuit (CSS) for your child's journey.
How do I get it online?
Go to the online registration site.
How to obtain it by post?
Can't register online? It is possible to download the form and send it by post to your local organising authority.
Any sending by email will be refused.
See the directory of local organising authorities by department below: