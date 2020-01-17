The imagine R package allows unlimited travel throughout the Île-de-France, on all modes.

Île-de-France Mobilités offers reimbursement of the imagine R package for holders of a Scol'R Junior card .

Eligible pupils within the meaning of the regional regulations for special school circuits and under 11 years of age on 31 December of the current year , or enrolled in an elementary school, benefit from the scol'R Junior card, the price of which is set at €24.80.

The basic price of the Scol'R card is €346.66 in 2025-2026. But the departments can cover part of this amount:

Ile-de-France Mobilités finances a large part of the costs of school transport and sets the regional fare for the Scol'R card.