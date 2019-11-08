Illustration showing a traveller validating his journey with his Navigo Day passIllustration showing a traveller validating his journey with his Navigo Day pass

Navigo Day Pass

Unlimited travel for a whole day!

MetroRERBusTramTrain

12€  per dayAll zones (excluding airports)

  • Save on your daily commute
  • Freedom of movement adapted to your needs
  • Easy and fast charging via the app
Annual Navigo
Navigo Month
Navigo Week
Navigo Day
How do I top up my pass via the app?
Charging via the app

A controlled budget

  • Navigo Day has a single fare of €12
  • No reduced rate applies on this package
  • Each day you only spend the amount of your Navigo day pass
  • This way you avoid exceeding your transport budget for the day
illustration of a traveler validating her boarding on the bus with a Navigo Jour pass on her smartphone

Is it suitable for my needs?

The Navigo Day pass is adapted to your needs if:

  • You plan to use transport a lot today.
  • You are looking for a more economical and practical solution than single tickets.

Simple and practical for everyday use

No more buying single tickets: you can travel unlimited all day long without worrying about additional costs.

Are you planning to take less transport the next day? Switch to unit pricing via Navigo Liberté +.

Illustration showing a traveller charging his Navigo Pass via his smartphone

How to load your Navigo Day pass?

Avoid queues by topping up your Navigo Week pass with the Île-de-France Mobilités app in the Purchase section.

You can also top up at points of sale.

Charging via the app
Find a point of sale
Illustration showing a trip validation via a smartphone

How to validate your journeys with your smartphone?

iPhone and Android users can now validate their journeys directly with their smartphone.

Here's how to do it:

  1. Install the Île-de-France Mobilités app.
  2. Buy your Navigo Day pass via the app.
  3. Validate your journeys using your smartphone.
Install the app
Learn how

Discover also