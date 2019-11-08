Navigo Day Pass
Unlimited travel for a whole day!
12€ per dayAll zones (excluding airports)
- Save on your daily commute
- Freedom of movement adapted to your needs
- Easy and fast charging via the app
A controlled budget
- Navigo Day has a single fare of €12
- No reduced rate applies on this package
- Each day you only spend the amount of your Navigo day pass
- This way you avoid exceeding your transport budget for the day
Is it suitable for my needs?
The Navigo Day pass is adapted to your needs if:
- You plan to use transport a lot today.
- You are looking for a more economical and practical solution than single tickets.
Simple and practical for everyday use
No more buying single tickets: you can travel unlimited all day long without worrying about additional costs.
Are you planning to take less transport the next day? Switch to unit pricing via Navigo Liberté +.
How to load your Navigo Day pass?
Avoid queues by topping up your Navigo Week pass with the Île-de-France Mobilités app in the Purchase section.
You can also top up at points of sale.
How to validate your journeys with your smartphone?
iPhone and Android users can now validate their journeys directly with their smartphone.
Here's how to do it:
- Install the Île-de-France Mobilités app.
- Buy your Navigo Day pass via the app.
- Validate your journeys using your smartphone.