Free download

The phone

Validate your journeys with your mobile

  • Top up your Navigo pass
  • Skip the line at the vending machines
Install the app
Illustration showing a trip validation via a smartphone
Illustration showing that you have to click on the Buy icon in the menu bar to buy tickets

What tickets are available?

Do you want to validate your journeys with your phone ? The following tickets are available for purchase and therefore for validation, directly from the Île-de-France Mobilités application:

Got an Android phone?

Buy, validate and top up your transport tickets in the blink of an eye thanks to our video tutorials. You can even use your Samsung Galaxy Watch on the go.

List of compatible phones? FAQ?

Do you have any questions? Check out our complete guide to the Île-de-France Mobilités app on Android.

Install the app on Android
See the full Android guide

Do you have an iPhone?

Buy and validate your tickets on iPhone, use Apple Maps or your Apple Watch on the go, quite simply.

Need assistance? Find all the practical information in our guide dedicated to using your iPhone on public transport.

Install the app on iPhone
See the full iPhone guide

Do you like to simplify your life? So does our app!

The Île-de-France Mobilités app has many tips in store for you to simplify your transport journeys.

Want to know more? Watch our tutorial and discover the secrets of the app by reading the article below.

Discover the tips

To be able to watch this video, you should

Policy

Your personal data is stored.

Install the app and start enjoying all its benefits!

  1. 1. Scan the QR Code with your phone
  2. 2. Click on the link
  3. 3. Download the app
Learn more
Install the app
showing a Navigo pass being recharged via the Ile-de-France Mobilités app